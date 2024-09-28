Three things - Tough second period in St. Paul

The Winnipeg Jets looked good in both the first and third periods in St. Paul tonight but it was the second that hurt them in an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Cole Perfetti had a couple of points (1G 1A) in his preseason debut. Mason Appleton, Nikita Chibrikov, Brayden Yager and Morgan Barron scored the other goals for the Jets who are now 1-2-1 in the preseason. They will return to action next Wednesday at home against Calgary.

1. GREAT START FOR THE ROAD TEAM

The Jets sent a less experienced roster to St. Paul to give some of their younger players an opportunity to show their stuff. After giving up the games first goal, Cole Perfetti evened things halfway through the opening frame. The Jets were on the power play and Perfetti wristed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury with the 22-year-old scoring in his preseason debut. Winnipeg outshot Minnesota 12-10 in the first.