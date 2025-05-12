Three things - Tough bounce in Game 3 costs Jets

A tough third period cost the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon as they fell 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Jets trail the best of the seven series two games to one with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday in Dallas. Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored the goals for Winnipeg, Gabriel Vilardi, Josh Morrissey and Colin Miller added assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

THE TURNING POINT

With the game tied at two in the third period, Dallas took the lead when Robert Petrovic put in a Mikko Rantanen rebound behind Connor Hellebuyck. The replay showed that Petrovic hit the puck with a kicking motion and after a long review of the play, the NHL Situation Room decided that the goal would stand at 3:51 for a 3-2 Stars lead.

Less than a minute later, Rantanen walked right into the slot and outwaited Hellebuyck to score his fourth goal of the series at 4:40, Wyatt Johnston closed out the scoring at 14:06.

“I don't think it got us rattled,” said Scott Arniel.

“I think that we got back on our heels a little bit in that next one we gave up a rush against that top line.”