Three things - Tough bounce in Game 3 costs Jets

Jets allow three goals in the third period on route to 5-2 loss.

PLAYOFFS_ThreeThings-R2G3
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

A tough third period cost the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon as they fell 5-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Jets trail the best of the seven series two games to one with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday in Dallas. Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored the goals for Winnipeg, Gabriel Vilardi, Josh Morrissey and Colin Miller added assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

THE TURNING POINT

With the game tied at two in the third period, Dallas took the lead when Robert Petrovic put in a Mikko Rantanen rebound behind Connor Hellebuyck. The replay showed that Petrovic hit the puck with a kicking motion and after a long review of the play, the NHL Situation Room decided that the goal would stand at 3:51 for a 3-2 Stars lead.

Less than a minute later, Rantanen walked right into the slot and outwaited Hellebuyck to score his fourth goal of the series at 4:40, Wyatt Johnston closed out the scoring at 14:06.

“I don't think it got us rattled,” said Scott Arniel.

“I think that we got back on our heels a little bit in that next one we gave up a rush against that top line.”

CLASSIC MORRISSEY

If there was any question to the status of Josh Morrissey health wise after he returned to the lineup for Game 2 of this series, those should be put to the side. The Jets top defenceman played another sharp game with almost 25 minutes of ice time (24:55), two shots on goal and recorded an assist of the Nino Niederreiter goal that tied the game at two. Morrissey made an elite move at the blue line before spotting Nino Niederreiter off to the side and sending a perfect pass to the Jets forward who beat Jake Oettinger.

ROAD WOES

The Jets wanted to take what they did in Game 2 with them on the road in an effort to get their first road win of these playoffs and for two periods, they played an excellent game in a tough building. Ultimately, the Petrovic goal opened a door for the Stars, and they poured in two more in the third period. Winnipeg is now 0-4 on the road and have allowed at least five goals in all four of their games away from Canada Life Centre in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars Game 3

Three things - Hellebuyck shutout helps Jets even series

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 2

Three things - Rantanen hat trick gives Stars Game 1

Perfetti still buzzing after Game 7 performane

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets Game 1

Practice report - May 6

Three things - Lowry 2OT winner sends Jets to round 2

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 7

Three things - Blues force Game 7 with 5-2 win

Arniel named finalist for Jack Adams Award

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues Game 6

Hellebuyck named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

Three things - Namestnikov leads Jets to Game 5 win

GAMEDAY: Blues at Jets Game 5

Hellebuyck, Jets excited about Game 5 at home

Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Blues even series with 5-1 win