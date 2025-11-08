THREE THINGS: Sharks score late to beat Jets

Will Smith scored the winning goal at 15:39 of the third period as the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 at SAP Center on Friday night. Josh Morrissey scored the only goal for the Jets who lose back-to-back games for the first time this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves and saw his record drop to 6-5. The Jets will continue their six-game road trip Sunday in Anaheim against the Ducks.

800 GP FOR VLADDY

The Jets veteran forward Vladislav Namestnikov hit the 800 games played milestone Friday night in San Jose. Namestnikov’s six goals were the most he has scored in the first 13 games of a season, and he is already over a quarter of the way to his career high 20 goals in a season. Namestnikov had three solid scoring chances in the game to push his goal total to seven, with the best of the three coming in the first period when Neal Pionk found him wide open at the left of the San Jose goal, but Alex Nedeljkovic slid over and robbed him. Namestnikov finished the night with five shots on goal, three blocks and three hits.

TRAVEL ISSUES

The Jets had some travel issues on their flight from Los Angeles to San Jose and arrived at their hotel early Friday morning. Certainly, Scott Arniel was not using that as an excuse following the loss to the Sharks. It’s a good thing they had Connor Hellebuyck to allow them to get their legs under them especially when he was making saves like this one.