Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers reaches 500 career points

Big night for Perfetti and Ehlers in 5-2 Jets win

2425-Three_Things_UTA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Cole Perfetti scored his first NHL hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to get to 500 career points in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Canada Life Centre. The Jets improved their record to 33-14-3 and are now 14-5 against the Central Division. David Gustafsson had the other goal for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 30th win of the season. The Jets will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

BIG NIGHT FOR PERFETTI

In the first period, the Jets were without Mark Scheifele who blocked a shot with his left hand. On their first power play without their number one centre, it took Winnipeg 48 seconds to score. Nikolaj Ehlers spotted Cole Perfetti wide open on the right side and Perfetti one-timed it past Connor Ingram for a 1-0 lead.

UTA@WPG: Perfetti scores PPG against Connor Ingram

In the third period, with the game tied at two, Perfetti would score the eventual game winning goal. The 23-year-old went to the front of the net right as Dylan DeMelo let a shot go from the point, Vladislav Namestnikov tapped the puck over to Perfetti and he scored his second of the night.

UTA@WPG: Perfetti scores goal against Connor Ingram

Perfetti’s hat trick goal was courtesy of Ehlers, who carried the puck through the neutral zone and left the puck for Perfetti and he found the empty net.

UTA@WPG: Perfetti has a hat trick against the Utah Hockey Club

FROM GAME TIME DECISION TO 500 POINTS

For a player who did not take the morning skate and was listed as a game time decision, Nikolaj Ehlers put together a fantastic effort. After Perfetti had made it 3-2, Ehlers recorded the insurance goal by stealing the puck at the Jets blueline and cruising in to beat Ingram for point 499. The Jets forward got point 500 on the Perfetti empty netter and became the first Danish born player to reach that milestone.

UTA@WPG: Ehlers scores goal against Connor Ingram

GUS BUS

Utah tied the game with a power play goal from Nick Schmaltz at 1:13 of the second period. Winnipeg would restore their lead at 8:48 when a Dylan DeMelo shot the puck into the Utah zone and the puck would bounce off the glass right into the slot, David Gustafsson was in the right place to put in his first of the season.

David Gustafsson with a Goal vs. Utah Hockey Club

