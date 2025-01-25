Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers reaches 500 career points

WINNIPEG – Cole Perfetti scored his first NHL hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to get to 500 career points in the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club at Canada Life Centre. The Jets improved their record to 33-14-3 and are now 14-5 against the Central Division. David Gustafsson had the other goal for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 30th win of the season. The Jets will host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

BIG NIGHT FOR PERFETTI

In the first period, the Jets were without Mark Scheifele who blocked a shot with his left hand. On their first power play without their number one centre, it took Winnipeg 48 seconds to score. Nikolaj Ehlers spotted Cole Perfetti wide open on the right side and Perfetti one-timed it past Connor Ingram for a 1-0 lead.