Three things - Missed opportunity

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets season came to an end on Tuesday night thanks to a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their opening round series. Colorado wins the best-of-seven affair 4-1 and will face the winner of Dallas and Vegas in the next round. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for Winnipeg. It was the Jets best game of the series, but it comes too late as they bow out in five games for the second straight postseason.
PERFECT START
With Canada Life Centre amped up, the Jets gave their fans the start they were hoping for when Kyle Connor opened the scoring at 1:15 of the first period. Josh Manson fired a clearing pass that went off the shin pad of teammate Artturi Lehkonen and into the net, Connor was given credit. Per NHL Stats, the goal was the fourth-fastest goal from a start of a playoff game in Jets 2.0 history. The only others faster are Adam Lowry(0:12 into Game 5 of 2019 R1), Jacob Trouba (0:31 into Game 5 of 2018 R1) and Dustin Byfuglien (1:05 into Game 1 of 2018 CF). Unfortunately, the Avs would respond 2:03 later when Valeri Nichuskin would tie the game with his seventh goal of the series.