Three things - Missed opportunity

Jets get goals from Connor, Morrissey and Toffoli but lose Game 5 6-3

GettyImages-2150407543
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets season came to an end on Tuesday night thanks to a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their opening round series. Colorado wins the best-of-seven affair 4-1 and will face the winner of Dallas and Vegas in the next round. Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for Winnipeg. It was the Jets best game of the series, but it comes too late as they bow out in five games for the second straight postseason.

PERFECT START

With Canada Life Centre amped up, the Jets gave their fans the start they were hoping for when Kyle Connor opened the scoring at 1:15 of the first period. Josh Manson fired a clearing pass that went off the shin pad of teammate Artturi Lehkonen and into the net, Connor was given credit. Per NHL Stats, the goal was the fourth-fastest goal from a start of a playoff game in Jets 2.0 history. The only others faster are Adam Lowry(0:12 into Game 5 of 2019 R1), Jacob Trouba (0:31 into Game 5 of 2018 R1) and Dustin Byfuglien (1:05 into Game 1 of 2018 CF). Unfortunately, the Avs would respond 2:03 later when Valeri Nichuskin would tie the game with his seventh goal of the series.

COL@WPG: Connor scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

BAD BOUNCE IN 2ND

Yakov Trenin gave the Avalanche their first lead of the night at 5:42 of the middle frame but the Jets would tie it up on Josh Morrissey’s third goal of the series with Winnipeg on the power play to make it 2-2. Colorado then got a couple of fortunate bounces when Lehkonen would take a shot that went off Mark Scheifele’s stick and then off Neal Pionk’s stick and in behind Connor Hellebuyck to restore Colorado’s one goal lead.

AVS STARS TAKE OVER IN THE THIRD

Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the series to tie it up at 3-3 at 2:06 of the third period. But Mikko Rantanen would score his first and second goals of the series at 4:11 and 8:01 to open up a two-goal advantage for Colorado. Josh Manson put their final goal of the series into an empty net to make it a 6-3 final. Afterwards, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said it feels like a missed opportunity for the Jets.

“The only way that this is going to there's any good from this is that we learn from it,” said Morrissey.

“And we actually look at how we can improve as individuals and as a group because like I said they brought that Stanley Cup winning class to this series and we didn't return it for three or four of those games.”

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Apr. 30, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Practice Report - One period at a time

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named finalist for Vezina Trophy

Three things - Discipline costs Jets Game 4

Pregame with Paul - Nino Niederreiter (Apr. 28, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Dillon day-to-day

Three things - Discipline hurts Jets

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Apr. 26, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Practice Report - Preparing for Game 3

Practice Report - Travel to Denver

Three things - Avs even series

Pregame with Paul - Dylan DeMelo (Apr. 23, 2024)

GAMEDAY: Avalanche at Jets

Practice Report - Jets look to improve

Three things - Jets win a wild Game 1