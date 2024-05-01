Three things - Missed opportunity

BAD BOUNCE IN 2ND

Yakov Trenin gave the Avalanche their first lead of the night at 5:42 of the middle frame but the Jets would tie it up on Josh Morrissey’s third goal of the series with Winnipeg on the power play to make it 2-2. Colorado then got a couple of fortunate bounces when Lehkonen would take a shot that went off Mark Scheifele’s stick and then off Neal Pionk’s stick and in behind Connor Hellebuyck to restore Colorado’s one goal lead.

AVS STARS TAKE OVER IN THE THIRD

Tyler Toffoli scored his second goal of the series to tie it up at 3-3 at 2:06 of the third period. But Mikko Rantanen would score his first and second goals of the series at 4:11 and 8:01 to open up a two-goal advantage for Colorado. Josh Manson put their final goal of the series into an empty net to make it a 6-3 final. Afterwards, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey said it feels like a missed opportunity for the Jets.

“The only way that this is going to there's any good from this is that we learn from it,” said Morrissey.

“And we actually look at how we can improve as individuals and as a group because like I said they brought that Stanley Cup winning class to this series and we didn't return it for three or four of those games.”