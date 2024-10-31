Three things - Milestone night for Connor

The Winnipeg Jets looked to get back into the win column after their loss to Toronto on Monday and they took care of business in Detroit beating the Red Wings 6-2 to improve to 9-1. Kyle Connor had a three-point night (1G, 2A), Neal Pionk scored twice, and Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) had a multi-point night as well. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to push his record to 7-1. Winnipeg scored a power play for the third straight game and have five power play goals over that stretch. The Jets will head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Friday.

500 PLUS POINTS FOR CONNOR

After a four-point performance Monday night against Toronto, Kyle Connor sat one point away from 500 in his career. The fact that the Michigan product had a chance to do so in his home state was a great storyline heading into tonight. The 27-year-old didn’t wait long as 2:48 into the first period, Connor slid a perfect pass onto the stick of Gabe Vilardi, who scored his third of the season giving Connor the milestone moment. He would get point 501, 1:16 later as Neal Pionk scored to make it 2-0 Winnipeg. Connor would finish off an impressive opening frame at 15:44, converting a Vilardi pass to make it 3-0 Jets and giving him career point 502.

"He's a fantastic player. I'm very, very lucky to play with him. He's unbelievable. He brings it night in and night out," said Mark Scheifele.

"And tonight he was absolutely phenomenal. And could have had a lot more. So, like I said, it was fun to play with those guys tonight. And just gotta keep going."