Three things - Milestone night for Connor

Kyle Connor reached 500 point milestone in 6-2 win at Detroit

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets looked to get back into the win column after their loss to Toronto on Monday and they took care of business in Detroit beating the Red Wings 6-2 to improve to 9-1. Kyle Connor had a three-point night (1G, 2A), Neal Pionk scored twice, and Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) had a multi-point night as well. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to push his record to 7-1. Winnipeg scored a power play for the third straight game and have five power play goals over that stretch. The Jets will head to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Friday.

500 PLUS POINTS FOR CONNOR

After a four-point performance Monday night against Toronto, Kyle Connor sat one point away from 500 in his career. The fact that the Michigan product had a chance to do so in his home state was a great storyline heading into tonight. The 27-year-old didn’t wait long as 2:48 into the first period, Connor slid a perfect pass onto the stick of Gabe Vilardi, who scored his third of the season giving Connor the milestone moment. He would get point 501, 1:16 later as Neal Pionk scored to make it 2-0 Winnipeg. Connor would finish off an impressive opening frame at 15:44, converting a Vilardi pass to make it 3-0 Jets and giving him career point 502.

"He's a fantastic player. I'm very, very lucky to play with him. He's unbelievable. He brings it night in and night out," said Mark Scheifele.

"And tonight he was absolutely phenomenal. And could have had a lot more. So, like I said, it was fun to play with those guys tonight. And just gotta keep going."

WPG@DET: Vilardi scores goal against Alex Lyon

WINGS IMPRESSIVE IN SECOND

The Jets looked to be on their way to an easy win, but Detroit woke up in the second period thanks to their power play. Dylan Larkin (8:13) and Alex DeBrincat (17:40) would score on the man advantage to bring the Red Wings within one goal at 3-2. The Jets were a perfect 10-for-10 on the penalty kill in four games previous to tonight and Wednesday marked the first time this season Winnipeg allowed two power play goals in a game.

JETS SCORE EARLY AND OFTEN IN THIRD

Winnipeg took back the momentum just ten seconds into the third period when Nino Niederreiter lit the lamp for the fifth time in the last six games. Niederreiter went to the Wings net and hit the puck with one hand on his stick and it banked off former Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot and behind Alex Lyon to make it 4-2. Neal Pionk (PPG) and Colin Miller scored almost three minutes apart to blow the game open. Jets defencemen combined for four points tonight (2G, 2A) and Winnipeg leads the league with the most points from their d-men.

Neal Pionk with a Powerplay Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

