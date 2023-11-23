News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Nikolaj Ehlers (Nov. 22, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

GROUND CONTROL | Eating hot dogs with John Garrett

Jets aim to keep momentum rolling

Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa begins Nov. 21

Vilardi closing in on return

Winnipeg Jets join in celebrating Canadian Armed Forces Centennial at annual CAF Night honouring military

Three things - Connor scores again in Jets win

GAME DAY: Coyotes at Jets

Pregame with Paul - Alex Iafallo (Nov. 17, 2023)

GAME DAY: Sabres at Jets

Jonsson-Fjallby set to make season debut

Pride beyond the parade

Dillon still enjoying the game in 13th NHL season

Meet Kendall, our third HFC ambassador

Vilardi back skating with Jets

Three things - Connor keeps on scoring

Pregame with Paul - Morgan Barron (Nov. 14, 2023)

Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

Lowry, Morrissey and Scheifele score in 3-2 Jets win over Tampa

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Game one of a three game road trip began in a good way for the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-2 overtime victory in Tampa Bay. The Jets now have won four straight for the first time this season. Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who got an excellent performance from Connor Hellebuyck. Winnipeg is 11-5-2 on the season and will face another red-hot team in the Florida Panthers on Friday.

OT MAGIC FROM LOWRY

Not a bad time to get your first career overtime winning goal. After the Lightning had fought back from a 2-0 first period deficit to tie the game in the second period, the Jets defended well through the third period. In overtime, a solid defensive play by Neal Pionk started the Jets out of their zone. Eventually Vladislav Namestnikov would drive wide and go behind the Lightning goal and bring two players with him. Pionk grabbed the loose puck and spotted a wide-open Lowry and the Jets captain fired in the OT winner behind Jonas Johansson.

WPG@TBL: Lowry scores goal against Jonas Johansson

HELLEBUYCK SHINES

Connor Hellebuyck was sharp in the first period for the Jets and kept the home team off the scoreboard early making a fantastic pad save on Nikita Kucherov. The Jets goaltender than denied Brandon Hagel on a breakaway to keep the game scoreless before Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the game in the first. The Michigan product saved his best for the middle frame when the Lightning had numerous chances and Hellebuyck kept the Jets tied at two after 40.

"You know, he stops (the) breakaway, he makes numerous saves in tight, second, third opportunities. He really allowed us to find our legs even at the start of the second period. Until they tied it up, we were back on our heels,” said Adam Lowry.

“You know, he gave us a chance to win. That’s why he’s always in the Vezina Trophy conversation. That’s why he’s the backbone of our team, so he had another great night for us.”

MORRISSEY’S HEATING UP

Josh Morrissey has back-to-back multi point games now after he recorded a goal and an assist tonight against Tampa. He opened the scoring when he scored off a Dylan DeMelo rebound for his third of the season. Morrissey had a helping hand in the Jets making it 2-0, when he let a shot go from the point that was redirected by Scheifele on the power play. The Calgary product played a team leading 23:18 tonight and has two goals and six assists in his last four games.