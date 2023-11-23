Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

HELLEBUYCK SHINES

Connor Hellebuyck was sharp in the first period for the Jets and kept the home team off the scoreboard early making a fantastic pad save on Nikita Kucherov. The Jets goaltender than denied Brandon Hagel on a breakaway to keep the game scoreless before Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the game in the first. The Michigan product saved his best for the middle frame when the Lightning had numerous chances and Hellebuyck kept the Jets tied at two after 40.

"You know, he stops (the) breakaway, he makes numerous saves in tight, second, third opportunities. He really allowed us to find our legs even at the start of the second period. Until they tied it up, we were back on our heels,” said Adam Lowry.

“You know, he gave us a chance to win. That’s why he’s always in the Vezina Trophy conversation. That’s why he’s the backbone of our team, so he had another great night for us.”

MORRISSEY’S HEATING UP

Josh Morrissey has back-to-back multi point games now after he recorded a goal and an assist tonight against Tampa. He opened the scoring when he scored off a Dylan DeMelo rebound for his third of the season. Morrissey had a helping hand in the Jets making it 2-0, when he let a shot go from the point that was redirected by Scheifele on the power play. The Calgary product played a team leading 23:18 tonight and has two goals and six assists in his last four games.