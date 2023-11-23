Three things - Lowry scores OT winner

Game one of a three game road trip began in a good way for the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-2 overtime victory in Tampa Bay. The Jets now have won four straight for the first time this season. Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets who got an excellent performance from Connor Hellebuyck. Winnipeg is 11-5-2 on the season and will face another red-hot team in the Florida Panthers on Friday.
OT MAGIC FROM LOWRY
Not a bad time to get your first career overtime winning goal. After the Lightning had fought back from a 2-0 first period deficit to tie the game in the second period, the Jets defended well through the third period. In overtime, a solid defensive play by Neal Pionk started the Jets out of their zone. Eventually Vladislav Namestnikov would drive wide and go behind the Lightning goal and bring two players with him. Pionk grabbed the loose puck and spotted a wide-open Lowry and the Jets captain fired in the OT winner behind Jonas Johansson.