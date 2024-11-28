Three things - Kings shut down Jets

Vilardi scores the only goal for Winnipeg in 4-1 loss to LA

2425-Three_Things_LA
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets are now 2-2 on their season long six-game road trip after a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Jets had a season low 14 shots on goal and Gabe Vilardi had the only goal of the game and that came on the power play in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg and suffered only his third loss of the season (15-3-0). The Jets will stay in the Pacific Division when they face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

KINGS READY TO GO

The Kings got down to business early in the first period when Vladislav Namestnikov was called for slashing at 1:48. Los Angeles would take all of four seconds to score on the man advantage, Anze Kopitar redirected Adrian Kempe’s point shot past Connor Hellebuyck for a 1-0 LA lead. Winnipeg has given up a power play goal in six of their last eight games. The Kings had a 14-3 shots on goal advantage before Winnipeg got their legs under them and played better during the final five minutes of the period.

POWER PLAY GETS JETS ON THE BOARD

Three minutes into the middle frame, former King Rasmus Kupari would be given a penalty shot after Brandt Clarke slashed him while he was on a breakaway. Kupari went in and was shut down by David Rittich, it was the first time the Jets had a penalty shot since December 22, 2023 (Mark Scheifele stopped by Jeremy Swayman). Then down 2-0, the Jets went to the power play for the first time at 9:03. Nine seconds into the man advantage, Gabe Vilardi scored his ninth of the season on a quick wrist shot.

WPG@LAK: Vilardi scores PPG against David Rittich

LA LOCKS IT DOWN

Los Angeles got their two-goal lead back at 5:21 when Kevin Fiala’s shot went off Haydn Fleury’s skate and behind Hellebuyck on the first shot of the third to make it 3-1. Winnipeg could not generate much after that, failing to register a shot of their own until there was 5:36 left in the game, Neal Pionk sent a long shot at Rittich. The Jets finished with just two shots in the final period. Kempe scored into an empty net at 17:04 finishing off an impressive defensive performance by the Kings.

"Somehow today they killed our speed. We couldn’t really get our forecheck going that well, like we would like to, we didn’t create too many chances today," said Rasmus Kupari.

"We only scored one goal and very tough team to play against. Whenever we face them next time we got to find ways to be at our best and beat them."

