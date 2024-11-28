Three things - Kings shut down Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are now 2-2 on their season long six-game road trip after a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Jets had a season low 14 shots on goal and Gabe Vilardi had the only goal of the game and that came on the power play in the second period. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg and suffered only his third loss of the season (15-3-0). The Jets will stay in the Pacific Division when they face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

KINGS READY TO GO

The Kings got down to business early in the first period when Vladislav Namestnikov was called for slashing at 1:48. Los Angeles would take all of four seconds to score on the man advantage, Anze Kopitar redirected Adrian Kempe’s point shot past Connor Hellebuyck for a 1-0 LA lead. Winnipeg has given up a power play goal in six of their last eight games. The Kings had a 14-3 shots on goal advantage before Winnipeg got their legs under them and played better during the final five minutes of the period.

POWER PLAY GETS JETS ON THE BOARD

Three minutes into the middle frame, former King Rasmus Kupari would be given a penalty shot after Brandt Clarke slashed him while he was on a breakaway. Kupari went in and was shut down by David Rittich, it was the first time the Jets had a penalty shot since December 22, 2023 (Mark Scheifele stopped by Jeremy Swayman). Then down 2-0, the Jets went to the power play for the first time at 9:03. Nine seconds into the man advantage, Gabe Vilardi scored his ninth of the season on a quick wrist shot.