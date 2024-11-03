Three things - Jets win wild one over Tampa

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets opened the four-game homestand with a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Winnipeg trailed 2-0 in the first period but got goals from Vladislav Namestnikov, Logan Stanley, Mark Scheifele, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg and Nikolaj Ehlers. Kyle Connor had an assist in the third period to extend his point streak to 12 games. The Jets will play Tuesday against the Utah Hockey Club for the first time this season.

SOMETIMES CALLS DON’T GO YOUR WAY

At the 6:49 mark of the first period, the Lightning took a 1-0 lead when Brandon Hagel fired a loose puck into the net. It appeared that Conor Geekie had pushed Connor Hellebuyck’s pad, so the Jets challenged saying it was goaltender interference, but after video review, the call stood. Winnipeg was given a bench minor for delay of game and Tampa Bay took advantage; Brayden Point scored on the power play for a 2-0 Lightning lead.

The Jets responded on a beautiful seeing eye pass from Josh Morrissey to Vladislav Namestnikov who tapped the puck through Jonas Johansson to cut the Lightning lead to 2-1 before the end of the first.

EHLERS PASSES FRANS NIELSEN

Winnipeg continued their strong play in the middle frame, Nikolaj Ehlers spotted Logan Stanley in the high slot and the Jets defenceman fired a low shot past Johansson for his first of the season. It marked the fifth goal from a Jets defenceman in the last three games. Ehlers would add an empty net goal in the third period and in the process passed Frans Nielsen to become the all-time leading scorer amongst Danish born players in the NHL.

O FROM THE D

With Dylan Samberg (1G), Stanley (1G), Dylan DeMelo (1A) and Morrissey (2A) all recording at least a point this afternoon, Jets defencemen are up to a combined for 43 points, which leads the league and is the most through 12 games in franchise history. For Samberg, his goal was his first ever game winning goal in the NHL.