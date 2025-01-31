Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals 5:22 apart breaking a 2-2 third period tie helping them to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mark Scheifele scored twice, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Parker Ford and Kyle Connor added singles for Winnipeg who are back on top of the NHL standings at 36-14-3 (75 pts). Connor reached the 30 goal mark for the fourth consecutive season and Connor Hellebuyck won his 32nd game for Winnipeg who wrap up this road trip Saturday in Washington in a battle between the top two teams in the league.

SCHEIFELE TIES KOVALCHUK

With Winnipeg leading 1-0 in the first period, Mark Scheifele used his hand-eye coordination to perfection tipping a Neal Pionk shot past Joonas Korpisalo to make it 2-0 at 11:31. Scheifele recorded his fourth 30-goal season of his career and passed Patrik Laine for third most in franchise history.