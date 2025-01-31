Three things - Jets win streak reaches five games

Scheifele scores twice in 6-2 win over Bruins

2425-Three_Things_BOS
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets scored three goals 5:22 apart breaking a 2-2 third period tie helping them to a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mark Scheifele scored twice, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Parker Ford and Kyle Connor added singles for Winnipeg who are back on top of the NHL standings at 36-14-3 (75 pts). Connor reached the 30 goal mark for the fourth consecutive season and Connor Hellebuyck won his 32nd game for Winnipeg who wrap up this road trip Saturday in Washington in a battle between the top two teams in the league.

SCHEIFELE TIES KOVALCHUK

With Winnipeg leading 1-0 in the first period, Mark Scheifele used his hand-eye coordination to perfection tipping a Neal Pionk shot past Joonas Korpisalo to make it 2-0 at 11:31. Scheifele recorded his fourth 30-goal season of his career and passed Patrik Laine for third most in franchise history.

Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins

In the third period with the score tied at two and the Jets on the power play, Nikolaj Ehlers slid a perfect pass to Scheifele in the slot and the Jets forward moved from his backhand to his forehand quickly and lifted the puck past Korpisalo for what turned out to be the game winner and his 31st of the season. Scheifele tied Ilya Kovalchuk with his 328th career goal joining Kovlachuk atop the Jets/Thrashers all-time goal list.

"Obviously a huge honour, obviously very, very special and he's a fantastic player," said Scheifele.

"Like I said before, I play with some pretty fantastic players that set me up in those positions."

WPG@BOS: Scheifele scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

THE DEBUT

Parker Ford made his NHL debut tonight for the Jets and what made the debut even more special was the fact that Ford is from Wakefield, Rhode Island and played his college hockey nearby at Providence. Ford has played 116 games with the Manitoba Moose over three seasons and has 62 points (31G, 31A). Ford was on the Jets fourth line with Alex Iafallo and David Gustafsson, but Scott Arniel put him out for the opening face-off. To make it an even better night, Ford scored his first NHL goal at 5:57 of the third period to make it 5-2. Ford is the eighth player in franchise history to score in his NHL debut.

THE POWER PLAY

The Jets man advantage was an advantage again on Thursday night, scoring twice in four chances. Winnipeg was hoping for a much better start than the one they had in Montreal two nights ago. They got that from their first power play chance in the opening frame, Vladislav Namestnikov finished off a beautiful passing play that went from Cole Perfetti to Nino Niederreiter to Namestnikov to open the scoring.

WPG@BOS: Namestnikov scores goal against Joonas Korpisalo

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Bruins

Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets