Three things - Jets win streak at 11 games

The Winnipeg Jets win streak is now up to 11 games after a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who are now 42-14-3 on the season. Scheifele’s 33 goals has him tied for second in the NHL with the Maple Leafs William Nylander. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and is now 21-2-2 in his last 25 starts, Winnipeg will travel to Nashville and will play the Predators on Thursday night.
TIED FOR LEAGUE LEAD IN GOALS
Winnipeg came into the night with 208 goals and that had them in second spot in the NHL behind the Capitals and now are tied with the Caps with 212. It’s the most goals scored through 59 games in franchise history. The Jets lead the league with 30 four goal outings. Winnipeg is 37-2-1 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season.