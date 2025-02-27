Three things - Jets win streak at 11 games

Jets 11 game win streak is tied for third-longest run in NHL history by Canadian team

2425-Three_Things_OTT

The Winnipeg Jets win streak is now up to 11 games after a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Cole Perfetti, Mason Appleton, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets who are now 42-14-3 on the season. Scheifele’s 33 goals has him tied for second in the NHL with the Maple Leafs William Nylander. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves and is now 21-2-2 in his last 25 starts, Winnipeg will travel to Nashville and will play the Predators on Thursday night.

TIED FOR LEAGUE LEAD IN GOALS

Winnipeg came into the night with 208 goals and that had them in second spot in the NHL behind the Capitals and now are tied with the Caps with 212. It’s the most goals scored through 59 games in franchise history. The Jets lead the league with 30 four goal outings. Winnipeg is 37-2-1 when scoring at least three goals in a game this season.

WPG@OTT: Perfetti scores goal against Linus Ullmark

WPG@OTT: Appleton scores goal against Linus Ullmark

ANOTHER WIN FOR HELLE

Connor Hellebuyck posted an eighth consecutive win and recorded the second-longest streak in franchise history behind his own mark of nine games set in 2017-18. Hellebuyck now has the longest win streak this season as he surpassed Ilya Sorokin, Linus Ullmark, Pyotr Kochetkov and Logan Thompson who all had runs of seven games.

JETS WIN WITHOUT POWER PLAY CLICKING

Winnipeg has won a lot of games this year thanks to their power play which has been ranked number one for the majority of the season. They have now gone a season high four games without a power play goal and are 0-for-10 over that stretch with the man advantage including 0-for-4 tonight and had a two minute, 5-on-3 power play, to their credit, they did not allow Ottawa any momentum after the Sens killed that two-man advantage off.

“Yeah, obviously our power play has been great all year. We've been able to win games and give us a lot of momentum and that first unit has been fantastic,” said Cole Perfetti.

“Had some good looks tonight. Goalie made some nice saves. It's not going to go every time, so that was a great rebound from our group.”

