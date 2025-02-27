Three things - Jets win streak at 11 games

ANOTHER WIN FOR HELLE

Connor Hellebuyck posted an eighth consecutive win and recorded the second-longest streak in franchise history behind his own mark of nine games set in 2017-18. Hellebuyck now has the longest win streak this season as he surpassed Ilya Sorokin, Linus Ullmark, Pyotr Kochetkov and Logan Thompson who all had runs of seven games.

JETS WIN WITHOUT POWER PLAY CLICKING

Winnipeg has won a lot of games this year thanks to their power play which has been ranked number one for the majority of the season. They have now gone a season high four games without a power play goal and are 0-for-10 over that stretch with the man advantage including 0-for-4 tonight and had a two minute, 5-on-3 power play, to their credit, they did not allow Ottawa any momentum after the Sens killed that two-man advantage off.

“Yeah, obviously our power play has been great all year. We've been able to win games and give us a lot of momentum and that first unit has been fantastic,” said Cole Perfetti.

“Had some good looks tonight. Goalie made some nice saves. It's not going to go every time, so that was a great rebound from our group.”