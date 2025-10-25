THREE THINGS: Jets win penalty filled affair with Flames

WINNIPEG – It was another penalty filled affair between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames, but the Jets came out on top for the second time in five days with a 5-3 win. Josh Morrissey (0-3—3), Gabriel Vilardi (1-1—2) and Mark Scheifele (0-2—2) had multiple points as the Jets improved to 6-1-0 in their last seven games. Winnipeg went 2-for-8 on the power play and held the Flames to just one power play goal on six chances. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets who will host the red-hot Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

J-MO CONTINUES TO PERFORM

After playing 28 minutes on Thursday night, Josh Morrissey was on the ice a ton on Friday playing a team leading 26:13 against the Flames. The 30-year-old recorded a season high three assists and did it with Doug Armstrong in the building, the Blues general manager is also part of the management group that is putting together the Canadian Olympic team.

“So, I think as we went through it last year with Four Nations, it's not something that you can think about as a player. You just have to go play your game every single night the best you can for your team,” said Morrissey.

“And you know, if you do that, try and put yourself, I guess, in the best situation by playing your best hockey, and that's all you can really do.”