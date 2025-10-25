THREE THINGS: Jets win penalty filled affair with Flames

Morrissey (0-3—3), Vilardi (1-1—2) and Scheifele (0-2—2) had multiple points as the Jets improved to 6-1-0 in their last seven games.

2526_ThreeThings_CGY.10.26
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – It was another penalty filled affair between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames, but the Jets came out on top for the second time in five days with a 5-3 win. Josh Morrissey (0-3—3), Gabriel Vilardi (1-1—2) and Mark Scheifele (0-2—2) had multiple points as the Jets improved to 6-1-0 in their last seven games. Winnipeg went 2-for-8 on the power play and held the Flames to just one power play goal on six chances. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for the Jets who will host the red-hot Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

J-MO CONTINUES TO PERFORM

After playing 28 minutes on Thursday night, Josh Morrissey was on the ice a ton on Friday playing a team leading 26:13 against the Flames. The 30-year-old recorded a season high three assists and did it with Doug Armstrong in the building, the Blues general manager is also part of the management group that is putting together the Canadian Olympic team.

“So, I think as we went through it last year with Four Nations, it's not something that you can think about as a player. You just have to go play your game every single night the best you can for your team,” said Morrissey.

“And you know, if you do that, try and put yourself, I guess, in the best situation by playing your best hockey, and that's all you can really do.”

CGY@WPG: Connor scores goal against Dustin Wolf

JT SCORES AT HOME

Jonathan Toews scored his first goal as a Jet Monday and continued his run of success against the Flames with a second period marker. With the score tied at one, Toews went to the front of the net and shovelled in a pass from Morrissey behind Dustin Wolf. Canada Life Centre went nuts, but the Flames challenged the call saying there was goaltender interference. In the end, the call stood and Toews has second goal of the season and first goal in Winnipeg as a Jet out of the way.

CGY@WPG: Toews scores goal against Dustin Wolf

GABE PUTS ONE ON THE BOARD

Gabe Vilardi had been snake bitten in the first seven games of the season failing to score a goal. The Jets winger took care of business with Winnipeg on the power play and backhanding a nifty shot behind Wolf and you could see the relief on his face afterwards.

“He’s got such great hands in tight, close to his feet and close to his body, where other guys maybe can’t pull it that close and do the same things," said Scott Arniel.

"He’s really good at that and as you saw on his goal, it just seemed like it was a little two-foot space and he pulled it to his backhand and through it through there."

