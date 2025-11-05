THREE THINGS: Jets shutout in Los Angeles

The Jets lose on the road for the first time this season

2526_ThreeThings_LAK.11.04
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty scored for the Los Angeles Kings and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second time this season that the Jets have been shutout, the other time was also a 3-0 loss at home to Seattle. The two teams combined for 11 power plays (WPG 0-5, LAK 1-6). Neal Pionk and Vladislav Namestnikov led the way for the Jets with three shots apiece. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets who will continue their road trip Friday in San Jose.

17 IS BACK

Adam Lowry returned to the Jets lineup tonight after missing the first 12 games of the 25-26 campaign as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. Lowry had usual linemate Nino Niederreiter on one side and former King Tanner Pearson on the other. The Jets captain took the opening face-off and eight seconds after that; he recorded his first hit of the season on Adrian Kempe. Later in the game, with the Kings up 1-0 in the second period, Andrei Kuzmenko looked like he was in a good place to give LA a two-goal lead, but Lowry saved the day with a huge hit on the Russian forward. The 32-year-old played 14:08, had two shots on goal and a team leading four hits.

DIFFERENT STYLE OF PLAY

The Jets scored 11 times in their last couple of games against the Blackhawks and Penguins respectively. Nino Niederreiter pointed out on Monday that those last two games were not physical but instead had a lot more speed and skill involved. The Swiss forward wasn’t wrong as the Kings smothered the Jets, not giving them any time and space. Winnipeg did have five power plays, but Los Angeles held them to just six shots on those man advantages. Winnipeg thought they had scored on their first shot of the game but the referees ruled that Gabe Vilardi interfered with Kuemper, the Jets challenged but the call stood.

"I wasn't pushed, it just a little nudge. I don't know. It's tough, it's a tough call for them," said Vilardi.

"I don't want to step on their toes or anything. It's tough for both. I think it's a goal, obviously, but what are you gonna do."

LA KINGS OF THE FACEOFF DOT

Coming into the night, the Jets were seventh in the league in faceoffs at 53% and had won the faceoff battle in eight of their twelve games. The Kings were the dominant team in that department this evening winning 32 of 51 faceoffs, Anze Kopitar won 74% of his draws. Jonathan Toews led the way for Winnipeg going 11-for-19 (53%).

