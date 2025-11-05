THREE THINGS: Jets shutout in Los Angeles

DIFFERENT STYLE OF PLAY

The Jets scored 11 times in their last couple of games against the Blackhawks and Penguins respectively. Nino Niederreiter pointed out on Monday that those last two games were not physical but instead had a lot more speed and skill involved. The Swiss forward wasn’t wrong as the Kings smothered the Jets, not giving them any time and space. Winnipeg did have five power plays, but Los Angeles held them to just six shots on those man advantages. Winnipeg thought they had scored on their first shot of the game but the referees ruled that Gabe Vilardi interfered with Kuemper, the Jets challenged but the call stood.

"I wasn't pushed, it just a little nudge. I don't know. It's tough, it's a tough call for them," said Vilardi.

"I don't want to step on their toes or anything. It's tough for both. I think it's a goal, obviously, but what are you gonna do."

LA KINGS OF THE FACEOFF DOT

Coming into the night, the Jets were seventh in the league in faceoffs at 53% and had won the faceoff battle in eight of their twelve games. The Kings were the dominant team in that department this evening winning 32 of 51 faceoffs, Anze Kopitar won 74% of his draws. Jonathan Toews led the way for Winnipeg going 11-for-19 (53%).