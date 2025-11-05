THREE THINGS: Jets shutout in Los Angeles

Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala and Drew Doughty scored for the Los Angeles Kings and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second time this season that the Jets have been shutout, the other time was also a 3-0 loss at home to Seattle. The two teams combined for 11 power plays (WPG 0-5, LAK 1-6). Neal Pionk and Vladislav Namestnikov led the way for the Jets with three shots apiece. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets who will continue their road trip Friday in San Jose.
17 IS BACK
Adam Lowry returned to the Jets lineup tonight after missing the first 12 games of the 25-26 campaign as he recovered from offseason hip surgery. Lowry had usual linemate Nino Niederreiter on one side and former King Tanner Pearson on the other. The Jets captain took the opening face-off and eight seconds after that; he recorded his first hit of the season on Adrian Kempe. Later in the game, with the Kings up 1-0 in the second period, Andrei Kuzmenko looked like he was in a good place to give LA a two-goal lead, but Lowry saved the day with a huge hit on the Russian forward. The 32-year-old played 14:08, had two shots on goal and a team leading four hits.