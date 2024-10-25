Three things - Jets OT magic in Seattle

Jets franchise best start to a season at 7-0 after win in Seattle

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV

The Winnipeg Jets continued their three-game road trip in Seattle beating the Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Winnipeg got two goals from Nino Niederreiter and Gabe Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers added singles. Kyle Connor extended his season-opening point streak to seven games (5G, 2A) which is the longest in his career to start a season. Thursday’s win over Seattle gave the Jets their first 7-0-0 start in franchise history. The Jets have now won 15 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season which sits as the franchise record.

EHLERS OT WINNER

After the Jets gave up a 3-1 lead in the third period, Seattle fought back to tie it at 3-3 and sent the game to overtime. In OT, on a delayed penalty, Nikolaj Ehlers shot squeaked through Joey Daccord’s pads and into the net for the game winning goal. Winnipeg is 3-0 in overtime, winning their first two OT games at Canada Life Centre.

"I think both coaches might be tossing that one away. It was sloppy both ways. I don't mean to be disrespectful to Dan (Bylsma) and his team, we weren't very good in the first," said Scott Arniel.

"We were a lot better in the second, third, we did everything we needed to do but made a couple of mistakes that ended up in the back of our net. But at the end of the day, like I said before, it's two points, it's on the road, move on."

WPG@SEA: Ehlers scores goal

EL NINO

After a solid first period for the Kraken that saw them lead 1-0, the Jets line of Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter tied things up at 3:56 of the middle frame. Appleton took a shot that was stopped by Joey Daccord; however, the rebound went off of Niederreiter and into the net to push the Swiss forwards goal streak to three games.

WPG@SEA: Niederreiter scores goal against Joey Daccord

Niederreiter would get his second of the night taking a pass from Cole Perfetti, faking his shot and getting Daccord to commit before his fourth of the year into the back of the net to make it 3-1.

"He's someone I watch a lot in practice. The things he does around the net. The things he works on, I try and work on those things too. He's been around for so long," said Gabe Vilardi on Niederreiter.

"He's been a goal scorer around the net, and I kind of see myself as similar to that, a guy that's going to score his goals around the net. He's got incredible hands and he uses his body well."

WPG@SEA: Niederreiter scores goal against Joey Daccord

KEY PLAY

The Kraken looked like they had taken a 2-1 lead in the second period as Oliver Bjorkstrand finished off a pretty passing play. The Jets challenged that Yanni Gourde made contact with Connor Hellebuyck and thus goaltender interference. The challenge was successful, and the game remained 1-1. Neal Pionk also made a goal saving play in the second, after Jordan Eberle redirected a shot during a Kraken power play, the puck went through Hellebuyck and Pionk swatted it out of the crease.

