Three things - Jets OT magic in Seattle

The Winnipeg Jets continued their three-game road trip in Seattle beating the Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Winnipeg got two goals from Nino Niederreiter and Gabe Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers added singles. Kyle Connor extended his season-opening point streak to seven games (5G, 2A) which is the longest in his career to start a season. Thursday’s win over Seattle gave the Jets their first 7-0-0 start in franchise history. The Jets have now won 15 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season which sits as the franchise record.

EHLERS OT WINNER

After the Jets gave up a 3-1 lead in the third period, Seattle fought back to tie it at 3-3 and sent the game to overtime. In OT, on a delayed penalty, Nikolaj Ehlers shot squeaked through Joey Daccord’s pads and into the net for the game winning goal. Winnipeg is 3-0 in overtime, winning their first two OT games at Canada Life Centre.

"I think both coaches might be tossing that one away. It was sloppy both ways. I don't mean to be disrespectful to Dan (Bylsma) and his team, we weren't very good in the first," said Scott Arniel.

"We were a lot better in the second, third, we did everything we needed to do but made a couple of mistakes that ended up in the back of our net. But at the end of the day, like I said before, it's two points, it's on the road, move on."