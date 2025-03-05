Three things - Jets open road trip with loss to Isles

Winnipeg scores twice on power play but fall 3-2 to the Islanders

2425-Three_Things_NYI (03.04.25)
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets winless streak is now at three games after a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg who are now 42-16-4 and saw their lead in the Central Division drop to six points as the Dallas Stars won tonight. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and saw his nine-game point run come to an end. Winnipeg will now head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Thursday.

DROUGHT IS OVER

The Jets power play has been under the spotlight as of coming into the night 0-16 with the man advantage in the last six games. Assistant coach Davis Payne had this to say about his group:

“Last five games I would give you two average, probably maybe a little below,” said Payne on Monday.

“One not good, and two we can work with what we’ve seen the last two.”

They had one power play in the first period tonight and were moving the puck well and finally in the second period, down 2-0, Josh Morrissey ended the drought.

Josh Morrissey with a Powerplay Goal vs. New York Islanders

Winnipeg was down two goals again in the third period, when they got another power play and Nikolaj Ehlers did some nice work in tight beating Ilya Sorokin to make it 3-2.

Nikolaj Ehlers with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

EFFORT THERE, GOALS ARE NOT, YET

For the fourth time in their last five games, the Jets scored two goals or less and are 1-2-1in those four contests. Winnipeg had 73 shot attempts Saturday against the Flyers and 75 more against the Islanders this evening.

“We're in the funk right now when it comes to scoring goals. And, you know, teams go through these. You look around the league, a lot's happened in different spots,” said Scott Arniel.

"And just got to stay with it. For us, it's making sure that we're defending well. We got to win these games 1-0, we'll have to work to do that. But at the end of the day, I like that effort.

SCHEIFELE JOINS WHEELER AND KOVALCHUK

Scheifele assisted on Josh Morrissey’s second period power play goal and became the third player in franchise history with 200 career power-play points, joining Ilya Kovalchuk (243) and Blake Wheeler (239).

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

Three things - Jets have lots of chances in loss to Flyers

GAMEDAY: Flyers at Jets

Three things - Predators end Jets win streak

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

Three things - Jets win streak at 11 games

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators

80’s hockey memories with Pokey Reddick

Three things - Scheifele all-time Jets leader in goals

GAMEDAY: Sharks at Jets

Three things - Connor returns, scores shootout winner

Namestnikov thrilled to sign extension

GAMEDAY: Jets at Blues

Jets reflect on 4 Nations Face-Off

Three things - McDavid delivers at 4 Nations

Americans confident with Hellebuyck behind them

Lowry eyes return to Jets line-up

Morrissey ready for intense battle Thursday