Three things - Jets open road trip with loss to Isles

The Winnipeg Jets winless streak is now at three games after a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg who are now 42-16-4 and saw their lead in the Central Division drop to six points as the Dallas Stars won tonight. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and saw his nine-game point run come to an end. Winnipeg will now head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Thursday.

DROUGHT IS OVER

The Jets power play has been under the spotlight as of coming into the night 0-16 with the man advantage in the last six games. Assistant coach Davis Payne had this to say about his group:

“Last five games I would give you two average, probably maybe a little below,” said Payne on Monday.

“One not good, and two we can work with what we’ve seen the last two.”

They had one power play in the first period tonight and were moving the puck well and finally in the second period, down 2-0, Josh Morrissey ended the drought.