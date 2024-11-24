Three things - Jets lose Samberg and game in Nashville

Samberg suffers broken foot, Jets lose 4-1 to Preds

2425-Three_Things_NSH
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets lost for the first time this season to a Central Division rival as they lost 4-1 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the game for Winnipeg who was outshot 36-24. Eric Comrie played excellent in a losing effort making 32 saves and saw his record fall to 3-2. The bad news on top of that is that Dylan Samberg suffered a broken foot and will fly home to Winnipeg tomorrow. The Jets (17-4-0) head to St. Paul and will face the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

FAMILIAR FOE OPENS SCORING

After a couple of glorious scoring chances for the Jets in the first period, Nashville got on the board courtesy of Roman Josi. The Preds defenceman blasted a slap shot past Eric Comrie for his third of the season, Josi now has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last four games against Winnipeg. Winnipeg would press towards the end of the period and Juuse Saros would deny both Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers with acrobatic stops back-to-back.

LOWRY AND COMS

With the way Saros was playing, you got the feeling it wasn’t going to be a pretty goal that beat him. The midway point of the second period, the jets tied the game, and it came from a goal mouth scramble. Saros made a couple of saves before Adam Lowry found a loose puck and finally slammed in the rebound to tie the contest at 1-1 at 9:58. The rest of the period was the Eric Comrie show, the Jets netminder turned aside all 18 shots fired at him by the Predators.

“Obviously, go into the first intermission down one, but I think kind of the style of game was right, the game plan was there, I think come out in the second period, and there's a lot of shooting ourselves in the foot, turning pucks over in the neutral zone, turn the pucks over the high zone in our end,” said Lowry.

“And if it weren't for Coms, it wouldn't have been very close after the second. So obviously, on the road, tied one, one you don't love how your second period is.”

WPG@NSH: Lowry scores goal against Juuse Saros

BAD BOUNCES

The Jets lost Dylan Samberg in the second period after he blocked a Steven Stamkos slap shot during a Predator power play. So, the combination of playing on back-to-back nights and down a defenceman led to Winnipeg giving up goals 1:44 apart. First, Nashville scored on the power play, Haydn Fleury blocked a shot that went right onto the stick of Stamkos who fired in the go-ahead goal at 3:20 of the third. Then the Jets gave up a two-on-one, Comrie would stop the initial shot but when the Jets tried to clear the zone it went right to Jonathan Marchessault, and he made it 3-1.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

Three things - Lowry line gets Jets off to quick start

GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins

Vilardi enjoying second season in Winnipeg

Three things - Scheifele hat trick leads Jets past Panthers

GAMEDAY: Panthers at Jets

Evie's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Jets reassign Fabian Wagner to the Moose

Three things - Champs hand Jets second straight loss

Morrissey still pushing for more 

Eating well, training hard, and smiling with Gabriel Vilardi

GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

Three things - Jets suffer first road loss

GAMEDAY: Jets at Lightning

Kion's Story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Canada Life Centre celebrates 20th anniversary Nov. 16

Three things - Record setting start to season

GAMEDAY: Jets at Rangers