Three things - Jets lose Samberg and game in Nashville

The Winnipeg Jets lost for the first time this season to a Central Division rival as they lost 4-1 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the game for Winnipeg who was outshot 36-24. Eric Comrie played excellent in a losing effort making 32 saves and saw his record fall to 3-2. The bad news on top of that is that Dylan Samberg suffered a broken foot and will fly home to Winnipeg tomorrow. The Jets (17-4-0) head to St. Paul and will face the Minnesota Wild on Monday night.

FAMILIAR FOE OPENS SCORING

After a couple of glorious scoring chances for the Jets in the first period, Nashville got on the board courtesy of Roman Josi. The Preds defenceman blasted a slap shot past Eric Comrie for his third of the season, Josi now has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last four games against Winnipeg. Winnipeg would press towards the end of the period and Juuse Saros would deny both Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers with acrobatic stops back-to-back.

LOWRY AND COMS

With the way Saros was playing, you got the feeling it wasn’t going to be a pretty goal that beat him. The midway point of the second period, the jets tied the game, and it came from a goal mouth scramble. Saros made a couple of saves before Adam Lowry found a loose puck and finally slammed in the rebound to tie the contest at 1-1 at 9:58. The rest of the period was the Eric Comrie show, the Jets netminder turned aside all 18 shots fired at him by the Predators.

“Obviously, go into the first intermission down one, but I think kind of the style of game was right, the game plan was there, I think come out in the second period, and there's a lot of shooting ourselves in the foot, turning pucks over in the neutral zone, turn the pucks over the high zone in our end,” said Lowry.

“And if it weren't for Coms, it wouldn't have been very close after the second. So obviously, on the road, tied one, one you don't love how your second period is.”