Three things - Jets have lots of chances in loss to Flyers

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets dropped their second straight game losing 2-1 in a shootout to the Philadelphia Flyers at Canada Life Centre. It’s the first time the Jets have lost back-to-back games since Jan. 18/20. Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for the Jets who are now 42-15-4 and are now four points clear of the Washington Capitals for first place overall. The Jets will have Sunday off before travelling out east for a four-game road trip that starts Tuesday against the Islanders.
CHANCES WERE THERE
Things looked great when the Jets opened the scoring on some beautiful passing with Mark Scheifele firing home his 34th goal of the season. Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi combined for first goal of the game. The trio have been on the ice for Winnipeg’s 43 goals scored at 5-on-5 this season, the highest among all forward trios. The next closest is Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere (31).