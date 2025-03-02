Three things - Jets have lots of chances in loss to Flyers

In the end, the Jets had 73 shot attempts tonight but ran into a hot goaltender in Ivan Fedotov who was outstanding for the Flyers. Winnipeg had back-to-back power plays in the third period and Nikolaj Ehlers had the best chance to win the game, but Fedotov’s glove was in the right place at the right time. In overtime, Kyle Connor looked to have a wide-open net, but Noah Cates saved the day for the Flyers blocking the shot and allowing the Flyers to get to the shootout.

ANOTHER SOLID NIGHT FOR HELLEBUYCK

The Jets have been known as one of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season and the stats back that up. Saturday night, the Jets gave up two breakaways to the Flyers and both of them were turned aside by Connor Hellebuyck. One big stop came with the game tied at one in the second period when Travis Konecny was sent in alone and Hellebuyck made a pad save with 47 seconds left in the period. Early in the third period, Bobby Brink was left alone in front of Hellebuyck and the Jets goaltender robbed Brink with the glove. Hellebuyck ended up with The loss means Hellebuyck misses out on tying the franchise record of nine straight wins that he set.

BEAR SIGHTING

Morgan Barron had not played since January 28 when he was injured in Montreal. The Jets forward returned to play on the fourth line with Rasmus Kupari and Alex Iafallo. Barron played 8:49 and ended up one shot and four hits.