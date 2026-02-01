THREE THINGS: Jets get character win over champs

Scheifele scores game winning goal with 4:14 left in the third in 2-1 win over Panthers

2526_ThreeThings_FLA.01.31
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Mark Scheifele scored at 15:46 of the third period to give the Winnipeg Jets a well-deserved 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Cole Perfetti scored the other goal for the Jets who are now 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Eric Comrie won his third consecutive start making 27 saves. The Jets will play their final road game before the Olympic break Monday in Dallas.

PLENTY OF GOOD LOOKS

Despite the fact the Jets didn’t score in the first two periods, it sure wasn’t because they didn’t have any good chances to beat Sergei Bobrovsky. In the first period while on their third power play, Cole Perfetti was left alone in the slot and his shot got through the Panthers netminder, but Bobrovsky reached back and pulled it away from the goal line. While on the same man advantage, Perfetti beat Bobrovsky but not the crossbar. In the second period, Mark Scheifele found Kyle Connor in front, but Bobrovsky’s glove would keep the Panthers ahead 1-0.

THIRD PERIOD BREAK THROUGH

Winnipeg remained patient going into the third period and they were rewarded for that patience especially Perfetti. Eight and a half minutes into the period, Gabe Vilardi stepped around Sam Bennett and got a shot off that was stopped by Bobrovsky, but Perfetti went to the net and scored on the rebound.

"Yeah, it's obviously a good feeling. Like you said, got a lot of chances there earlier in the game and wasn't able to find it," said Perfetti.

"So, just keep going to the net, trying to generate and try to get those chances, and go the net and get rewarded. So felt good."

WPG@FLA: Perfetti scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

Another brilliant individual effort came from Gustav Nyquist on the game winning goal, Nyquist entered the Panthers zone and slid a perfect pass to Connor who fed Scheifele who had a wide-open net for his team leading 27th goal. Per NHL Stats, Scheifele factored on a go-ahead goal in the third period for the 53rd time in his career, two shy of Blake Wheeler (55) for the most by a Jets/Thrashers skater.

WPG@FLA: Scheifele scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

KEEP COMMS AND MOVE ON

Comrie was solid when he had to be to winning his third consecutive start and has done that by posting a save percentage of .950 or better in each of those appearances.

“I felt good. I feel like I’m not pressing the issue. Earlier I was pressing the issue a little bit, trying to do a little bit too much. Trying too hard is a weird way to say it, but I feel like I was trying too hard," said Comrie.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself, trying to do too much instead of just letting things happen and playing my game. I feel like I’m getting back to just, hey, relax, you don’t have to put pressure on yourself."

