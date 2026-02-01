THREE THINGS: Jets get character win over champs

Mark Scheifele scored at 15:46 of the third period to give the Winnipeg Jets a well-deserved 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Cole Perfetti scored the other goal for the Jets who are now 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Eric Comrie won his third consecutive start making 27 saves. The Jets will play their final road game before the Olympic break Monday in Dallas.

PLENTY OF GOOD LOOKS

Despite the fact the Jets didn’t score in the first two periods, it sure wasn’t because they didn’t have any good chances to beat Sergei Bobrovsky. In the first period while on their third power play, Cole Perfetti was left alone in the slot and his shot got through the Panthers netminder, but Bobrovsky reached back and pulled it away from the goal line. While on the same man advantage, Perfetti beat Bobrovsky but not the crossbar. In the second period, Mark Scheifele found Kyle Connor in front, but Bobrovsky’s glove would keep the Panthers ahead 1-0.