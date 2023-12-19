Three things - Jets fall in overtime

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets began their run of three straight games against Original Six opponents when they hosted the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. The Jets fought back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game with goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti but ended up losing 3-2 thanks to a power play goal in overtime by Justin Barron. The Jets overtime loss combined with Dallas winning tonight means Winnipeg is in third spot in the Central, one point back of both the Stars and Colorado. The Jets get back at it Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

LOST SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

Rick Bowness sounded frustrated after the game with regards to his team losing the special teams battle tonight. Montreal went 2-for-3 with the man advantage including the game winner and Winnipeg went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Jets have now failed to score a power play goal in six of their last seven games and have allowed at least one power play goal in five straight contests.

SECOND PERIOD CONTROVERSY

With the Canadiens up 1-0, Jets defencemen Brenden Dillon was whistled for tripping Jake Evans. Christian Dvorak ended up scoring on what the Jets thought was a glove pass from Josh Anderson, so Rick Bowness challenged the play. After a long discussion it was decided that the play would stand giving Montreal a 2-0 lead and Winnipeg received a bench minor for delay of game.

“It’s a fine line. Him grabbing it and moving it changed what I was going to do. If he would have just dropped it right when he had it, I would have poked it right off his stick - that’s what I was getting prepared for," said Connor Hellebuyck.

"Then he threw it forward and it kind of threw me for a loop and made me kind of freeze and change what I wanted to do. Then he gets a lucky bounce as it bounces off the ice and just nicks the top of his stick. For me, I hate to see that go in. There’s not really much I can do about it.”

FIGHTING BACK

Despite falling behind 2-0, the Jets fought back to earn the single point. They outshot Montreal 15-5 and if not for Jake Allen, there’s a good chance the Jets walk out of the building tonight with two points. The tying goal came from Perfetti heading to the net and pouncing on a rebound after Allen stopped Vladislav Namestnikov.