Three things - Jets execution way off

WINNIPEG – The Nashville Predators scored two goals in the first and in the third on route to a 4- 2 win over the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. The Jets lost for the first time in five games to Nashville on home ice and missed out on taking over first place in the Central. Alex Iafallo and Mason Appleton scored for the Jets (41-19-5) and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves. Winnipeg will close out their homestand Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.

NO SCHEIF

Add Jets centreman Mark Scheifele to the list of players who have had to deal with the flu, Scheifele did not play tonight with an illness. Vladislav Namestnikov moved in between Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari centred Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti on the fourth line.

PREDS EXECUTE WELL

After a great start for the Jets against Washington on Monday, it was the Preds that had their game going early tonight. After killing their first penalty of the game, Nashville opened the scoring when Roman Josi hit Gustav Nyquist with a perfect pass and the Preds forward beat Hellebuyck glove side to make it 1-0 at 6:38. Nashville would add to that at 14:32, this time Josi spotted Kiefer Sherwood in the slot and Sherwood beat Hellebuyck high to the blocker side. Nashville would own the first two periods outshooting the Jets 29-17.

“I thought they executed very well, and I thought we didn’t. I think that's why we're chasing the game there,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“They made it really hard on us getting through the neutral zone there. Their forecheck was relentless. A lot of credit to them. They're rolling and they played a great game.

SOMETHING TO BUILD OFF OF

The Jets came to life in the third period with a couple of goals making sure that Juuse Saros didn’t leave the building with a shutout. Alex Iafallo would show off his hands with a nifty redirection of a Brenden Dillon point shot at 13:12. Mason Appleton would add another goal as he slammed in a rebound past Saros for a power play marker at 19:49 to close out the scoring. Colin Miller would get an assist on the Appleton goal for his first point as a Jet. Winnipeg will look to bounce back again when they face Anaheim on Friday.

“This group cares. It’s a good team. They do care an awful lot,” said Rick Bowness.

“We were way off tonight.”