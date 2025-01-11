Three things - Jets come up short in OT

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets fell 2-1 in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre and are now 1-2-1 at the halfway mark of their season high eight game homestand. Mark Scheifele scored the lone goal for the Jets who are now 28-12-3 on the season. Eric Comrie made 21 saves in the loss. Winnipeg will return to action on Saturday when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

CELEBRATING GREATNESS

Before the game, the Jets held a special ceremony celebrating Connor Hellebuyck hitting three significant milestones this season. The Jets star goaltender reached 500 career games, 40 shutouts and his 300th win and was rewarded with silver stick (for 500 games), gold stick (for 300 wins), a puck (for 40 shutouts) and special artwork. Hellebuyck’s wife Andrea, children Hugh and Violet and his dad Chuck took part as well as Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman.

COMRIE WATCH CONTINUES

After starting the season 3-0, Eric Comrie had dropped his last seven starts. The Jets backup goaltender has certainly deserved a better fate as he was brilliant tonight much like he was his last start in Denver against the Avalanche in the second game of a back-to-back situation. With the Kings leading 1-0 in the third period, Winnipeg started the take over the game and got back-to-back power plays and finally got the puck past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second man advantage. Kyle Connor started the play finding Gabe Vilardi who sent a perfect pass to Mark Scheifele and the Jets leading goal scorer fired home his 24th of the season.