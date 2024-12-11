Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets are back in the win column following an 8-1 win over the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre to improve to 21-9. The Jets top line of Mark Scheifele (2G, 1A), Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) and Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) combined for eight points. The Jets are back in action Thursday when they host Vegas.
CAN’T BE STOPPED ON HOME ICE
Mark Scheifele came into tonight on the longest point streak on home ice in Jets/Thrashers history at 12 games. The Jets centreman didn’t wait long to extend the streak to 13, at 18:01 of the first period and Winnipeg up 1-0, Scheifele would one-time a Kyle Connor pass past Jeremy Swayman for his 15th of the campaign to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.