Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

Scheifele would take the team lead in goals at 7:02 of the second period, this time it would be Josh Morrissey setting him up giving Winnipeg a three-goal advantage. It was Scheifele’s 46th career multi-goal game and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most in franchise history.

The 31-year-old added an assist to his totals in the third period, Scheifele forced a turnover at the Bruins blueline before passing to Connor who moved back into a tie for the team lead in goals with his 16th.

“So, their line, they've had a great year so far, and it kind of starts with Mark driving it down the middle,” said Adam Lowry.

“So in order for us to be successful, he started that, that's the line that we look to and that was a big performance.”