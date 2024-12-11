Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

Scheifele line combines for eight points in 8-1 rout

By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets are back in the win column following an 8-1 win over the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre to improve to 21-9. The Jets top line of Mark Scheifele (2G, 1A), Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) and Gabe Vilardi (1G, 1A) combined for eight points. The Jets are back in action Thursday when they host Vegas.

CAN’T BE STOPPED ON HOME ICE

Mark Scheifele came into tonight on the longest point streak on home ice in Jets/Thrashers history at 12 games. The Jets centreman didn’t wait long to extend the streak to 13, at 18:01 of the first period and Winnipeg up 1-0, Scheifele would one-time a Kyle Connor pass past Jeremy Swayman for his 15th of the campaign to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.

BOS@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

Scheifele would take the team lead in goals at 7:02 of the second period, this time it would be Josh Morrissey setting him up giving Winnipeg a three-goal advantage. It was Scheifele’s 46th career multi-goal game and Ilya Kovalchuk for the most in franchise history.

The 31-year-old added an assist to his totals in the third period, Scheifele forced a turnover at the Bruins blueline before passing to Connor who moved back into a tie for the team lead in goals with his 16th.

“So, their line, they've had a great year so far, and it kind of starts with Mark driving it down the middle,” said Adam Lowry.

“So in order for us to be successful, he started that, that's the line that we look to and that was a big performance.”

BOS@WPG: Scheifele scores PPG against Jeremy Swayman

CHIBBY

The Jets second round pick played in his second NHL game tonight after being recalled on Monday. Chibrikov, who currently leads the Moose in scoring, played on the right side with fellow Russian Vlad Namestnikov and Cole Perfetti.

Chibrikov was on the Jets second power play unit which scored twice, the Russian recorded a secondary assist on Alex Iafallo’s goal in the third period for his first NHL assist. The 21-year-old added his second NHL goal in as many games as he scored the game winner last April against the Canucks in his debut.

BOS@WPG: Chibrikov scores goal against Jeremy Swayman

HEATED THIRD PERIOD

After the Jets had made it 6-1 in the third period, things got heated between two teams that only play twice a year. Following the faceoff, David Gustafsson was challenged by the Bruins Trent Frederic and moments after that fight concluded, Logan Stanley dropped the gloves with Mark Kastelic. The next faceoff, Adam Lowry went toe-to-toe with Nikita Zadorov. The two teams combine for 66 penalty minutes.

