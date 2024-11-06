Three things - Jets blank Utah Hockey Club

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets looked to continue their winning ways as they faced the Utah Hockey Club for the first time. After a scoreless first period, the Jets got goals from Gabe Vilardi and Nino Niederreiter (2) on route to a 3-0 win over Utah to push their record to 12-1 and 4-0 against the Central Division. Adam Lowry had a multi-point night with a couple of assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his 39th career shutout and second of the season. Winnipeg will host Colorado on Thursday.

DIFFERENT TYPE OF WIN

The Jets have won four in a row after suffering their first loss of the season on October 28 to the Leafs, Winnipeg have outscored the opposition 22-8. The seemingly scored at will in wins over Detroit, Columbus and Tampa Bay but also thrived in a tight checking affair with a Central Division rival. Utah had four power plays but managed only five shots, their top line of Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller produced two high danger scoring opportunities at five-on-five. In short, it was a complete team defensive effort from start to finish.

“I really feel confident about our group. And for us, it's what gives us success, is sticking to our structure, five on five,” said Josh Morrissey.

“Being a tough team to defend against, with our depth and now with the special teams going well right now, and our goaltending going great, it gives us different ways we can win different nights. So, a lot of hockey left, but so far so good.”

POWER PLAY AGAIN…

In a tight checking affair with neither team giving up a lot in terms of quality scoring chances, the Jets opened the scoring with 2:03 left in the second period. With Dylan Guenther in the box for hooking, Gabe Vilardi redirected a Josh Morrissey shot for his fourth goal in the last five games. Winnipeg has a power play goal in each of its last six games and continue to lead the league in that department with 16-for-36 (44.4%).