Three things - Hellebuyck steals the show

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets played another low scoring game against a Central Division opponent, this time beating the Colorado Avalanche 1-0 to improve to 13-1-0 on the season. Gabe Vilardi scored the only goal of the game and Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 40th career shutout for Winnipeg. The Jets and Avalanche are first and second in the NHL in power play efficiency but went a combined 0-for-3 tonight. Winnipeg will wrap up their four game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Dallas Stars.

WASTING NO TIME

Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was off to a tough start to the season with a 1-4 record, 4.62 goals against average and an .822 save percentage. The Jets got to him early in the first, when Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi broke out on an odd man rush, Scheifele slid a pass over to Vilardi who scored for the fifth time in the last six games giving Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 1:06 into the contest. That goal turned out to be the eventual game winner.

“Yeah, I think on the on the 2-on-1’s, I'm expecting to get that puck every time from him. I've seen him do it in practice so many times,” said Vilardi.

He always finds the triangles under the stick, whether it's through the legs, whatever it is, he'll wait a guy out and find the seam and that's on 2-on-1’s, that's on power play.”