Three things - Ehlers three point night leads Jets past Sens

WINNIPEG – Nikolaj Ehlers had three points as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday at Canada Life Centre. Mark Scheifele (1G, 1A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 1A) also had multi-point nights for the Jets. Connor has 9G, 11A for 20 points in the month of December, Only three other players have 20-plus points this month: Nathan MacKinnon (7-17—24 in 12 GP), Leon Draisaitl (7-14—21 in 11 GP) and Brayden Point (8-13—21 in 10 GP). Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his league leading 23rd win of the season, the Jets will host Nashville on Monday.

USUAL SUSPECTS

Ottawa kept the Jets top line off the scoresheet for almost 33 minutes on Saturday. Winnipeg was down 2-0 when Mark Scheifele spotted Kyle Connor is the high slot, Connor delivered a low shot past Mads Sogard to cut the deficit to one at 12:46.