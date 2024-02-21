Three things - Brossoit outstanding

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets were better defensively tonight and got some great goaltending from Laurent Brossoit in a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. Gabe Vilardi (2G, 1A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) led the way with three points apiece, Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton and Sean Monahan also scored for the Jets. Winnipeg (34-15-5) will head to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on Friday.

BROSSOIT OUTSTANDING

After a solid first period by the Jets, they ran into some penalty problems and that gave some momentum to the Wild. Winnipeg got a little loose in their own end as well and that is where Brossoit came up big. Minnesota outshot Winnipeg 17-6 but Brossoit allowed one goal, a power play marker from Marco Rossi. The BC product made 36 saves and is now 5-0 in his career against the Wild.

“He was the difference he kept us in the game and then let us get our game back,” said Bowness.

“Which we did in the third so again, give the guys credit.”

THIRD LINE COMES UP BIG

After allowing a season high six goals on Monday in Calgary, the Jets looked more like themselves for the majority of the night. Minnesota was coming off scoring ten goals against the normally stingy Canucks, so the Jets had their hands full especially with a dangerous top line. Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson-Ek were kept in check by Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter. The trio also chipped in offensively, Lowry had two assists, Niederreiter had his seventh multi-point game of the season and Appleton reached double digits in goals with his 10th.

POWER PLAY

After waiting and waiting for the Jets power play to get on track for the majority of this season, it is on fire. Winnipeg scored twice on the man advantage tonight and that marks three straight games they have done that. Winnipeg’s top unit of Mark Scheifele, Vilardi, Connor, Monahan and Morrissey can hurt the opposition in many ways, and they showed that again against the Wild.

“You can see the confidence growing, the puck's moving a bit and great plays and the puck's going in the net,” said Bowness.

“We've waited a long time but, again, give the guys credit and now it just needs time to build a little chemistry.”