Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

WINNIPEG – It was all Winnipeg, all the time at Canada Life Centre tonight during a 6-1 Jets win over the Edmonton Oilers. The Jets (1-1-1) got goals from Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Colin Miller, Neal Pionk, Brad Lambert and Adam Lowry. Winnipeg went 2-for-3 on the power play and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Kaapo Kahkonen got his first win as a Jet making 26 saves

1. GOOD START

The Jets dressed a veteran heavy lineup this evening against the Oilers, and they came out flying in the first period. Winnipeg generated five high danger scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick and if not for Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner, it could have been 3-0 after the opening 20. Nikolaj Ehlers was the only one to beat Skinner finishing off a nice passing play with Vlad Namestnikov.

2. MORE OF THE SAME IN THE SECOND

Winnipeg really took over in the middle frame with some highlight reel goals. Kyle Connor was sent in on a breakaway by Mark Scheifele and Connor went five hole on Skinner at 4:14. Around seven minutes later, Colin Miller wristed home a power play goal for a three goal Jets lead. Neal Pionk closed out the scoring in the middle frame skating in from the point and scored on his backhand to make it 4-0.

3. HUGE NIGHT FOR PIONK

The Jets top two defensive pairs were on display tonight with Pionk and Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo. Not only did Pionk score a beautiful goal, but he also added three assists. When talking about his goal, Pionk touched on the great set up by Rasmus Kupari.

“Yeah, it was a great play by Kuups. I knew he saw me. It was a matter of him using a skill set to get it to me, and he did,” said Pionk.

“Underrated part of that play is Parker Ford parked out in front of the net. So, he probably, that's probably only reason the goal goes in. So that's the way I saw it.”