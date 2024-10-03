Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers was one of four Jets with a multi-point night

JK0_9320
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre, the Winnipeg Jets played their final home preseason game and left with a 3-2 win. Nino Niederreiter scored twice including the game winning goal, Nikolaj Ehlers, Simon Lundmark and Kyle Connor scored the other goals for the Jets. Ehlers (1G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (2A), Gabe Vilardi (3A) and Niederreiter (2G) all had multi-point nights. The Jets will wrap up the preseason Friday in Calgary.

1. EHLERS

The Jets have been working a lot on their special teams throughout training camp and one of the new looks is having Nikolaj Ehlers on the top unit. In the first period, the Danish forward worked his way into the low slot and one-timed a Gabe Vilardi pass behind Dustin Wolf to tie the game at one. Not long after that, Ehlers spotted a wide-open Nino Niederreiter in front of the Flames net, and he quickly beat Wolf for a 2-1 Jets lead.

2. LAMBERT

Brad Lambert played his fourth preseason game tonight as he continues his quest to stay with the Jets. Lambert centred a line with Nikita Chibrikov and Nino Niederreiter and saw some power play time as well. The 20-year-old ended the night with an assist and one shot on goal in just under 12 minutes of ice time.

3. HELLEBUYCK

Like his teammates, Connor Hellebuyck didn’t have the best night during an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild last Friday. Hellebuyck made 21 saves on 29 shots that night. The Vezina Trophy winner had a much better time against the Flames on Wednesday after allowing two goals on 10 shots in the first, he didn’t see a whole lot of action over the final two periods. With the Jets up 3-2 in the third, he made a big stop on Daniil Mirmanov and finished the evening with 16 saves on 18 shots.

News Feed

Winnipeg Jets unveil Ukrainian Heritage Night logo

Jets Prospect Report - October

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

NHL offseason insights with Mark Chipman

Coghlan enjoying opportunity with Jets

Practice Notebook - Sept. 30, 2024

Practice Notebook - Sept. 29, 2024

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Three things - Tough second period in St. Paul

Jets to celebrate Bryan Little

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

Injury update on Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola

Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

Perfetti thrilled to join Jets camp

Jets reduce training camp roster by 12 players

Jets agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a two-year contract

Niederreiter hoping to build off last season