Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

WINNIPEG – Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre, the Winnipeg Jets played their final home preseason game and left with a 3-2 win. Nino Niederreiter scored twice including the game winning goal, Nikolaj Ehlers, Simon Lundmark and Kyle Connor scored the other goals for the Jets. Ehlers (1G, 1A), Mark Scheifele (2A), Gabe Vilardi (3A) and Niederreiter (2G) all had multi-point nights. The Jets will wrap up the preseason Friday in Calgary.

1. EHLERS

The Jets have been working a lot on their special teams throughout training camp and one of the new looks is having Nikolaj Ehlers on the top unit. In the first period, the Danish forward worked his way into the low slot and one-timed a Gabe Vilardi pass behind Dustin Wolf to tie the game at one. Not long after that, Ehlers spotted a wide-open Nino Niederreiter in front of the Flames net, and he quickly beat Wolf for a 2-1 Jets lead.