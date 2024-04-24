Three things - Avs even series

WINNIPEG – The Colorado Avalanche scored four unanswered goals on route to a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 to even the series at a game apiece. David Gustafsson and Mark Scheifele scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets who will now fly to Denver on Wednesday for Game’s 3 and 4 of this series. The Jets penalty kill did a great job Tuesday going a perfect three-for-three and the power play went 0-for-3.
GUS BUS
The Jets fourth line chipped in with a big goal in Game 1 when Vladislav Namestnikov gave Winnipeg their first lead of the night in the first period. Tuesday night, it was David Gustafsson’s turn to contribute. Gustafsson jumped on a loose puck and hammered in his own rebound for his first career playoff goal to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 3:15 of the opening frame. It was the Swedish forwards first two career shots on goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well. Winnipeg took that one goal lead into the second period.