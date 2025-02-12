It's all coming together right now for Parker Ford

Surely it's just happenstance Parker Ford, who wears number 25 for the Manitoba Moose, is having an incredible start to 2025. Right?

Cosmic coincidence aside, the new year sees Ford on a torrid goal-scoring pace in the AHL. Not to mention scoring for the Winnipeg Jets in his NHL debut an easy drive from his hometown. It's all coming together right now for the second-year pro who continues to make the most of his opportunities within the organization. Speaking to those who work closely with the winger on the Moose, it's because Ford stays true to his game.

"It's just little details. (Ford) plays the game the right way on both sides of the puck. He's structurally sound without it. He gets to the dirty areas offensively," laid out Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk. "I think you saw exactly that with how he scored that goal (with the Jets). He's in an area of the ice that, ultimately it's hard to get to, but often times guys have success when they do."

Ford's rapid scoring pace started as soon as the calendar clicked over to 2025. Ford struck in Manitoba's first game of the new year, and then in the next two games. The Wakefield, RI product now has nine goals in his past 11 AHL contests, including two multi-goal efforts in his past four games. That pace has Ford tied for ninth among AHL goal-scorers in 2025, despite playing less games than anyone in the top 20.

"I think I've just been doing the simple things like shooting the puck a little more," said Ford, trying to explain the recent deluge of goals. "That's something I've been wanting to do and sometimes they just start to go in a little more when you do that."

Ford leads the Moose with 13 goals and 19 points in 38 games, with 10 of those points coming over his past 11 outings. That production, along with his consistent and reliable game, earned Ford the chance to make his NHL debut at the end of January.

"It was a lot of fun playing up there," continued Ford. "It's a dream come true and I'm really happy with how everything went."

His debut couldn't have been scripted any better. With the Jets in Boston, Ford played his first NHL game at TD Garden. The arena is just a 90-minute drive, or 30-minute train ride, away from his hometown. That proximity allowed family and friends to pack the stands and cheer for Ford's first NHL goal. The moment provided Ford with an opportunity to reflect on everything required for him to reach that life goal.