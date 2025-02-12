It's all coming together right now for Parker Ford

JK2_7210
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

Surely it's just happenstance Parker Ford, who wears number 25 for the Manitoba Moose, is having an incredible start to 2025. Right?

Cosmic coincidence aside, the new year sees Ford on a torrid goal-scoring pace in the AHL. Not to mention scoring for the Winnipeg Jets in his NHL debut an easy drive from his hometown. It's all coming together right now for the second-year pro who continues to make the most of his opportunities within the organization. Speaking to those who work closely with the winger on the Moose, it's because Ford stays true to his game.

"It's just little details. (Ford) plays the game the right way on both sides of the puck. He's structurally sound without it. He gets to the dirty areas offensively," laid out Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk. "I think you saw exactly that with how he scored that goal (with the Jets). He's in an area of the ice that, ultimately it's hard to get to, but often times guys have success when they do."

Ford's rapid scoring pace started as soon as the calendar clicked over to 2025. Ford struck in Manitoba's first game of the new year, and then in the next two games. The Wakefield, RI product now has nine goals in his past 11 AHL contests, including two multi-goal efforts in his past four games. That pace has Ford tied for ninth among AHL goal-scorers in 2025, despite playing less games than anyone in the top 20.

"I think I've just been doing the simple things like shooting the puck a little more," said Ford, trying to explain the recent deluge of goals. "That's something I've been wanting to do and sometimes they just start to go in a little more when you do that."

Ford leads the Moose with 13 goals and 19 points in 38 games, with 10 of those points coming over his past 11 outings. That production, along with his consistent and reliable game, earned Ford the chance to make his NHL debut at the end of January.

"It was a lot of fun playing up there," continued Ford. "It's a dream come true and I'm really happy with how everything went."

His debut couldn't have been scripted any better. With the Jets in Boston, Ford played his first NHL game at TD Garden. The arena is just a 90-minute drive, or 30-minute train ride, away from his hometown. That proximity allowed family and friends to pack the stands and cheer for Ford's first NHL goal. The moment provided Ford with an opportunity to reflect on everything required for him to reach that life goal.

JK0_0118

"It was just special. Everyone who loves me was there. It's hard to put into words because of all the hard work you put in, all the hours and everyone who helped me get there. To see them enjoying their time watching me... it was really a dream."

While Ford was taking his solo lap in Boston and scoring his first NHL goal, his teammates were glued to various TV and mobile screens while the team was in Milwaukee. The group was excited to see their teammate enjoy some early success.

"It was incredible," smiled Moose defenceman (and Ford's roommate) Tyrel Bauer. "I don't know if it gets much better than that. Right near your hometown. All your friends and family able to come to the game and seeing the excitement on their faces on TV. Parker and I have a pretty good connection, and I couldn't be happier for him."

Ford's three-game stint with the Jets saw the winger record one goal, along with five hits, while averaging 7:50 of ice time. Like Klimchuk, Bauer also isn't surprised to see Ford taking further steps in his career because of the type of player, and teammate, he is.

"(Parker) brings energy every single game in the way he plays. Whether its forechecking, moving his feet, he's always in the play. He's always in the action, and he gets rewarded for hit. He goes to the dirty areas. He goes to the net. He plays the game the right way."

Ford picked up right where he left off in the AHL after being assigned to the Moose with the Jets heading to the Four Nations Cup break. Ford didn't score in his first game back, but he recorded a career-high eight shots on goal against the Iowa Wild. The next day saw him rack up two goals, and very nearly a third with seconds remaining on the clock of a 7-2 win against the Wild.

With his first NHL experience in the books, now begins the journey toward earning a full-time spot with the Jets. That path appears clearly to Ford; more of what he's been trying to accomplish every day with the Moose.

2425MOOSE085-01_Super-Hero-Day_Marketing-Assets_1200x1200_v1

"I think I just need to keep finding ways to get better. There's always room for improvement. I just want to keep showcasing myself and playing my best possible game while helping the team win games. So I just need to keep it simple and try to get better every day."

Parker Ford and the Manitoba Moose are in for a busy week at Canada Life Centre with the Jets on their Four Nations Cup break. The Moose face off against the Texas Stars (Wednesday and Friday at 7 p.m.) along with the Milwaukee Admirals (Sunday and Monday at 2 p.m.). For full schedule and ticketing information visit moosehockey.com.

