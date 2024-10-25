The story behind the mask designs

Like Nash, Bartziokas was a goalie, and he uses that to help him brainstorm ideas for his clients.

“I ask myself ‘Would I wear this mask?’ When you have creative freedom, you are living vicariously through him. It’s going to be our mask and not his mask,” laughed Bartziokas.

“It’s good that way. Every goalie has those things that they want, those parameters, obviously there’s logos, colours and that’s no problem.”

This year’s primary mask played off the last time Comrie was in Winnipeg (the 2021-22 season).

“The last time we paid homage to Canadian aviation, this time the planes are more modern. I wanted to play off the logo this year and more special effects, more balance in the colours” said Bartziokas.

“This year both masks, I had the heritage and the primary at the same time. So, it was kind of having to think, juggling the two masks within a week and a half, two weeks.”

Bartziokas grew up down the road from Edmonton with the Oilers being his favourite team, but his second team was Winnipeg. His best friends family was from Winnipeg, and he fell in love with the Jets because of their goaltenders Bob Essensa and Stephane Beauregard and their gear.

“I kind of have this special place in my heart for the Jets. For the heritage mask, I was looking at all the stuff that had been done in the past,” said Bartziokas.

“I just got into the mindset, it needed to look like it came from that era, late 80’s, 90’s and just give it a modern touch. That was our play on the heritage mask.”

On October 20, Comrie debuted the heritage mask in a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 29-year-old made 39 saves for the win. Bartziokas watched the game on tv and said seeing his mask, and Comrie play as well as he did, made it a special emotional night. Bartziokas watched the game with his eight-year-old daughter, Jayla.

“I took four years off from painting masks to focus on my oil paintings. I have a daughter, and she got to the point where a year and a half ago, she started playing hockey and so that passion came back and just the love of the game,” said Bartziokas.

“When Eric was playing, I got to share that experience of having a mask on tv. The onslaught of Pittsburgh in the first and he was able to hold them off and it was awesome. You hope they don’t pan the camera on him because of a goal, it’s because he stopped it. You get a bit of a rush, I got to share that with the girls, it was pretty amazing.”