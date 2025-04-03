How does the program work?
STM Referral Program - FAQ
The Winnipeg Jets Business Passport program allows fans to purchase seats from available inventory to all remaining 2024-25 Winnipeg Jets regular season games. To purchase your tickets and see your credit balance, customers will need to login to the Winnipeg Jets Business Passport portal and select games.
Do I select all of my games now?
That is up to you. Once you place your original credit you will be able to select specific games. You can also come back at a later date and use your available credit through to the end of the regular season.
Can I choose seats throughout the venue?
After you select your games, you will be prompted to select seats from the current available inventory. Please note: Centre ice seats in the lower bowl are only available at the $10,000 investment level.
When will I see my purchased tickets in my account?
Once purchased, tickets are delivered directly to your account. They can be accessed either through TN Ticket Central Account Manager, or the Jets App.
How do I add incremental $$$ to my account?
After you make your additional investment of $2000, $5000 or $10,000 there is no need to add additional $$$ on your account. Tickets selected over and above your initial investment will be charged based on the payment method that you have on file.
Can I use my credit to purchase tickets to the Playoffs?
No. The Jets Business Passport only allows for tickets to be purchased in the regular season. Winnipeg Jets Business Passport holders will have a pre-sale opportunity for playoff tickets as an incremental investment.
We are approaching our year end and would like to place a different amount of money on my account outside of the three investment tiers. How can I do that?
In order to place a unique amount of money on your account above $2000 please contact our sales team directly at [email protected] or call us at (204) 926-5768 and we will be happy to assist with that request.
How does this product differ from a Season Ticket membership?
Season Ticket Memberships offers our best pricing, seat locations, annual benefits and playoff access across full, half and quarter seasons with the combined benefit of auto-renewal. The Winnipeg Jets Business Passport does not offer the same level of pricing, seat locations, benefits and playoff access as a Season Ticket Membership. Its primary benefit is the flexibility of the product in select the games you want to attend and the number of tickets you would like to have for each game.
How do I understand how much credit I have left on account?
You can always learn how much credit you have on account by login into the Winnipeg Jets Business Passport portal.