RELEASE: Jets host Filipino Heritage Night Nov. 18

WINNIPEG, Nov. 12, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets will host their fourth annual Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. when they go up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game will celebrate Winnipeg’s Filipino community with cultural performances, cuisine, and recognition of community groups.

Fans can enjoy pre-game and intermission performances from dance group Sisler’s Most Wanted, Kalipayan Performing Arts Canada and Not Your Ordinary Hooligans, along with music from DJ DLO and DL il.ry. The Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy will also showcase their martial arts skills on the concourse. Entertainer Papah Dee and Tito Boy restaurant owner Jackie Wild will serve as guest in-game hosts and local music group JAD3 will sing the national anthems. Digital media elements designed by students from Sisler High School’s CREATE program will be part of the gameday presentation. Organizations making a positive impact on Winnipeg’s Filipino community will also be highlighted.

Canada Life Centre’s Executive Chef Steven Squier collaborated with local Filipino culinary entrepreneur Allan Pineda to create fan-favourite Filipino foods that will be at select concessions, including lumpia, lechon pork belly sandwich, chicken adobo poutine, and a Filipino-style Jet Dog.

Filipino youth from the First Shift program will showcase their newfound hockey skills during a game in the first intermission. The First Shift program makes hockey accessible for families new to the sport by removing barriers and making hockey affordable, inclusive and fun for those not as familiar with how to get involved, including Canadian newcomers.

Six autographed, team-issued jerseys featuring the Filipino Heritage Night logo will be auctioned off at the game, with proceeds going to initiatives that support the Filipino community. Funds from last season’s auction went to scholarships awarded to students from Sisler High School’s CREATE program, helping them continue their studies in motion graphics and design.

Merchandise with the Filipino Heritage Night logo designed by graphic designer JonatoDalayoan and True North’s Art Director Marc Gomez is available at Jets Gear stores and online at truenorthshop.com.

Tickets for Filipino Heritage Night are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

