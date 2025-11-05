PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Kings

Lowry is expected to centre a line with Neiderreiter and Pearson against the Kings

GettyImages-2209052377
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

It’s the start of a six-game road trip and the Winnipeg Jets are thrilled to have their captain back as Adam Lowry will play his first game since mid-May.

While the top line has been dominating night in and night out, the Jets have been getting some much-needed production from the second line of Jonathan Toews, Alex Iaffalo and Vlad Namestnikov.

“They're starting to figure each other out a little bit, obviously, moving Vladdy to the wing, kind of, with Lowry coming back, that was sort of the plan we had talked about,” said Scott Arniel after the morning skate in LA.

“And him (Namestnikov) playing left wing is a little bit of a change from but I thought that those three are starting to show chemistry. I like the way they're responsible both ways. I think that having both those guys on JT’s wings helps him as well.”

PIT@WPG: Namestnikov scores goal against Arturs Silovs

Even though the Jets have lost Morgan Barron for an extended period, the return of Lowry means they boast Mark Scheifele, Toews and Lowry at centre. Toews has done everything the organization has needed and more with Lowry missing the first 12 games.

“He's really done a great job, and he kind of held the fort until now, all of a sudden, here we're sitting with Lowry and him and Scheifele,” said Arniel.

“There are three centres, and I feel real confident about that, not only starting with pucks face offs, but just the detail that all three of those guys have through the middle of the ice.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings

BLOG: LA might be scene of Lowry return

THREE THINGS: Connor and Lambert lead Jets past Pens

Scheifele named NHL’s Second Star of the Month

GAMEDAY: Penguins at Jets

Hockey and baseball talk with Blue Jays fan Adam Lowry 

BLOG: Hockey is for everyone

THREE THINGS: Jets top line dominate Blackhawks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

PROSPECT REPORT: Edison Engle

THREE THINGS: Connor OT hero in huge win over Wild

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Wild

RELEASE: Jets host annual Pride Game Nov. 1

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

THREE THINGS: Morrissey hits 300 career assists, Jets lose to Mammoth

GAMEDAY: Mammoth at Jets

BLOG: Former Olympic teammate 'cheering' for Toews 