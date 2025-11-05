PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Kings

It’s the start of a six-game road trip and the Winnipeg Jets are thrilled to have their captain back as Adam Lowry will play his first game since mid-May.

While the top line has been dominating night in and night out, the Jets have been getting some much-needed production from the second line of Jonathan Toews, Alex Iaffalo and Vlad Namestnikov.

“They're starting to figure each other out a little bit, obviously, moving Vladdy to the wing, kind of, with Lowry coming back, that was sort of the plan we had talked about,” said Scott Arniel after the morning skate in LA.

“And him (Namestnikov) playing left wing is a little bit of a change from but I thought that those three are starting to show chemistry. I like the way they're responsible both ways. I think that having both those guys on JT’s wings helps him as well.”