PROJECTED LINEUP: Flames at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are playing their second game in as many nights so there is a mystery surrounding tonight’s lineup when they host the Calgary Flames.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel wasn’t revealing much at his morning availability.

“There might be (changes),” said Arniel.

“I’ve never had this with back to backs at home. We’ll keep that tight.”

Considering that Arniel is trying to reduce Connor Hellebuyck’s workload this season with the Olympics coming up in February, this could be the night that Eric Comrie makes his season debut at home.

The Jets have been trailing 1-0 in their last two games at the start of the third period, the belief in the room that a good start will be huge.

“We have got to bump it up and make solid plays that will give us momentum going forward each and every shift and hand off the shift to the line behind us,” said Alex Iafallo.

“We have to do that tonight.”

Gabe Vilardi has yet to find the net so far this season and that has been a source of frustration for the veteran forward. Vilardi’s last goal came in Game 2 of the Dallas series but he has come very close to ending the drought in the first seven games of this season.

“I think at the end of the day, though, there’s flows to the season. And you go through your streaks where it seems like everything’s going in, and then you go through the streaks like this one where it seems like nothing is going in, you can’t catch a break,” said Vilardi.

“Whether it’s a stick lift or goalies making a crazy save. You just kind of remind yourself of the flows of the season.”