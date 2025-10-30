PROJECTED LINEUP: Blackhawks at Jets

WINNIPEG – It doesn’t look like Scott Arniel will be making any changes to his lineup when the Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 CT (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

Jonathan Toews is going up his former teammates for the first time since returning to the NHL and told the media today so far so good in his short time as a Jet.

“We've been talking about ways to play a full 60 which, I think we're a little bit dissatisfied in that area right now,” said Toews.

“But all that being said, it's been a lot of fun. I've really enjoyed being back home in Winnipeg here. It's a great organization and a great group of guys so it's been a really good time, just kind of slowly finding my way within this group."