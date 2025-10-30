PROJECTED LINEUP: Blackhawks at Jets

No change to the Jets lineup from the group that beat Minnesota 4-3 on Tuesday.

By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – It doesn’t look like Scott Arniel will be making any changes to his lineup when the Winnipeg Jets host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 CT (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

Jonathan Toews is going up his former teammates for the first time since returning to the NHL and told the media today so far so good in his short time as a Jet.

“We've been talking about ways to play a full 60 which, I think we're a little bit dissatisfied in that area right now,” said Toews.

“But all that being said, it's been a lot of fun. I've really enjoyed being back home in Winnipeg here. It's a great organization and a great group of guys so it's been a really good time, just kind of slowly finding my way within this group."

Jets captain Adam Lowry once again was in a normal practice jersey as he gets closer to returning from hip surgery. Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg were also taking part of the morning skate in non-contact jerseys.

“Adam, it’s getting really close here. (He’s) Not in tonight, but it’s getting a lot closer. The big thing is the banging and the crashing and doing stuff in numbers. We’re trying to get him involved in a lot of stuff here. We’ll get him in a practice tomorrow and then we’ll take it from there,” said Arniel.

“The other two, that’s the first time they got out with us, so they’ll be a little bit longer down the line here. Not so much into the contact yet, they’re just doing stuff at a higher pace with all of the numbers and with our guys. They’ll gradually (ramp up). But until those colours change on their jerseys, right now they’re just trying to get themselves up to speed.”

