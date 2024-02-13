Practice report - Vilardi works on his game

To his defence, Vilardi is working with a new centre (Sean Monahan) and a winger who he hasn’t played with a lot in Cole Perfetti. The Jets had their second straight full practice on Tuesday before they face the San Jose Sharks at Canada Life Centre tomorrow night. As beneficial as the extra practice time is, the 24-year-old would rather play games.

“I'd honestly rather just play, get into the flow of things. Our schedule has been favourable for the majority of this season. We got March coming up where we're going to play a lot of hockey. But it depends,” said Vilardi.

“For me, right now, I'd rather be playing hockey every other day, just getting into a flow and kind of feeling it out there, kind of gain that confidence through games. Yeah, it's good to come out here and practice and get into a rhythm with Sean and Fetts, two guys that I haven't really played with that much this year. There's that aspect to it. But then there's the aspect where I just want to play hockey."

Vilardi missed a lot of time with a knee injury earlier in the season and as mentioned earlier a two more games before the break. Rick Bowness says that they have had conversations with Vilardi about a couple of things they would like him to work on.

“We just want him to use the ice a little more, the open ice a little bit better. He's getting jammed up in the corners. So, we're just working with him to try to get away from cutting back into getting a lot of pressure on him,” said Bowness.

“So last game, there were a couple of times when he brought it out, got the D involved, came up high looking for shots, so. He just got bogged down in the corners so we're trying to get him out of there. Now he's very good and he's big and strong in there but, this time of year, it gets harder to win those battles.”