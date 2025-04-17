Pionk signs six-year contract extension with Jets

29-year-old signs six-year extension with an AAV of $7,000,000

PionkExtended_Web
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Apr. 17, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Neal Pionk on a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $7,000,000. The contract extension will begin in the 2025-26 season.

Pionk, 29, tallied 39 points (10G, 29A) and 44 penalty minutes in 69 games for Winnipeg this season. The Omaha, Neb. native was second on the Jets in time-on-ice per game (22:04) and tied for third in plus/minus (+21). Pionk was one of 12 Jets skaters to record double-digit goals, matching his career high of 10 tallies.

Pionk was an undrafted free agent who signed with the New York Rangers out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2017. He was acquired by Winnipeg on June 17/19 and has recorded 256 points (44G, 212A) and 296 PIMs in 536 career NHL games for the Jets and Rangers.

Neal Pionk

Defence

Born July 29 1995 -- Omaha, Neb.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots R

