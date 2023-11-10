Pionk reflects on emotional two weeks

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets are on a three-game win streak and are playing some solid hockey, but the team’s on-ice success took a back seat on Friday.

Defenceman Neal Pionk spoke to the media in Winnipeg for the first time since losing one of his best friends, Adam Johnson, to an on-ice incident on October 28 during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” said Pionk following the Jets’ skate. “You wake up every day hoping it was a bad dream. The mornings have been the hardest. Get through the mornings, coming to the rink, it’s honestly been good.

“It’s been a good distraction. It’s been a whirlwind the past 10 days.”

Watching the 28-year-old play these days you wouldn’t know that he is hurting the way he is. Pionk has four straight games where he has been at even or better in the plus-minus department, and scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday in St. Louis. That goal came the day after Pionk spoke at Johnson’s funeral and celebration of life.