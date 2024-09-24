Perfetti thrilled to join Jets camp

WINNIPEG – Cole Perfetti may have been the Canadian Hockey League’s Scholastic Player of the Year in 2020, but he’d much rather be using his smarts on the ice than on the business side of the sport.

Thankfully, the business side is done, as the 22-year-old forward and the Winnipeg Jets agreed on a two-year contract (with a $3.25 million average annual value) late on Monday evening.

By Tuesday morning, number 91 was back on the ice with his teammates.

“It’s nice to get that done. It’s nice to be back in camp and with the guys,” said Perfetti after a nearly 90-minute skate. “I’m going to use this year to try and take a big step with my game and hopefully play as good as I can and play as good as I can for this team and take that next step.”

His first day in camp was a special teams filled practice, so he primarily spent time on a unit with Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brad Lambert, and Neal Pionk.

Head coach Scott Arniel has already told Perfetti his first preseason game won’t come on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers, but on Friday in Minnesota instead.

“I’m glad it’s done. He can get in there and get some games in and get up to speed,” Arniel said. “He’s a top-six forward and when you don’t have that – those guys, you need them on your hockey team -- and he’s here and I’m pretty sure he’s excited to be back with the guys and to get going.”