NHL offseason insights with Mark Chipman

Listen to the season premiere of GROUND CONTROL!

2425_GroundControl_Chipman
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

What makes a good leader? Hear from Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman, TNSE, as he reflects on the core of Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey growing into their current leadership roles.

Mark and host Jamie Thomas also go in-depth with behind-the-scenes insight on off-season moves in Winnipeg, the current format of the NHL Draft, and much more.

This episode marks the season premiere of GROUND CONTROL for the 2024-25 season! Subscribe for new episodes dropping on the 1st and 15th of every month.

News Feed

Coghlan enjoying opportunity with Jets

Practice Notebook - Sept. 30, 2024

Practice Notebook - Sept. 29, 2024

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Three things - Tough second period in St. Paul

Jets to celebrate Bryan Little

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

Injury update on Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola

Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

Perfetti thrilled to join Jets camp

Jets reduce training camp roster by 12 players

Jets agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a two-year contract

Niederreiter hoping to build off last season

Three things - Oilers beat Jets in OT

Three things - Jets drop preseason opener

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Ville Heinola Injury Update