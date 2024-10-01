NHL offseason insights with Mark Chipman

What makes a good leader? Hear from Mark Chipman, Executive Chairman, TNSE, as he reflects on the core of Adam Lowry, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey growing into their current leadership roles.

Mark and host Jamie Thomas also go in-depth with behind-the-scenes insight on off-season moves in Winnipeg, the current format of the NHL Draft, and much more.

This episode marks the season premiere of GROUND CONTROL for the 2024-25 season! Subscribe for new episodes dropping on the 1st and 15th of every month.