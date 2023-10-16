Newest Jets ready to face former team

The lines and defence pairings remain unchanged from Saturday’s win over Florida at practice this morning:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Namestnikov-Perfetti-Ehlers
Iafallo-Lowry-Appleton
Barron-Kupari-Namestnikov
Gustafsson
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Dillon-Schmidt
Stanley-Chisholm
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
All four lines have looked the same without the puck which is something Bowness has been harping on since he arrived at the start of last season. The fourth line of Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov and Kupari have looked really good chipping in a goal in the win over the Panthers.
“We're all pretty smart players. We can all fill the centre role or be along the boards or be the low forward or D-to-D, whatever it takes. All of us (have) some skills. We can score goals like we did last game but also be pretty solid in the D-zone,” said Kupari.
“Yeah, just getting in on the forecheck. Myself, using my speed. We're all good skaters as well so just getting in on the forecheck and, like that one goal, get the puck back and create chances off of it.”
NO HARD FEELINGS
After playing almost 200 regular season games in a Jets jersey, Pierre-Luc Dubois comes back to Winnipeg for the first time, and he is in search of his first point as a King.
The Jets coach was asked about his relationship with Dubois, and he made it clear he had no problems with the 25-year-old forward.
“I talked to him an awful lot, spent a lot of time with him. I was trying to convince him to stay, but that wasn't going to happen no matter what,” said Bowness.
“I have no problem with Dubie at all. I think we had a very good rapport.”