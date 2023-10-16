Newest Jets ready to face former team

WINNIPEG – It’s a little too early to start judging the trade that the Winnipeg Jets made with the Los Angeles Kings back in June.

Two games in, Gabe Vilardi (1A), Alex Iafallo (1G) and Rasmus Kupari (1A) have all recorded a point with their new team.

Tomorrow night, their former team, the Kings will be at Canada Life Centre along with former Jet Pierre-Luc Dubois.

“L.A.'s a pretty nice place to play. But they're finding out that Winnipeg's a pretty good place to play, as well,” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness following practice on Monday.

“All three of them have fit in tremendously well. They're all wonderful, wonderful teammates that work very hard. And they're all really good players. And you know I love the fact that they all want to be right here.”