Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

LAS VEGAS – Four members of the Winnipeg Jets took to the ice for practice at T-Mobile Arena with a bit of an equipment change, or perhaps ‘addition’ is the appropriate word.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Cole Perfetti, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Rasmus Kupari all wore some version of neck protection during Winnipeg’s 45-minute skate.

“You always wear it growing up and then you get to the pro level, it’s kind of not required. Guys decided to try it out today and I think that’s a good thing,” said Namestnikov. “So I’ll keep trying it and hopefully get used to it and wear it.”

For most players at the professional level, it’s been a while since they wore a neck guard, but Perfetti said the Adam Johnson tragedy in the Elite Ice Hockey League – a tragedy that touched a number of Jets who knew Johnson personally – made him try it out.

“It’s super sad and a terrible thing to happen, so try to prevent it,” Perfetti said. “It’s definitely an awkward feeling (wearing one), it’s something you have to get used to. I don’t know if it looks the best, but at the end of the day just trying to be safe. That’s the end goal.”

As for the neck guard itself, it’s part of an entire base layer for the upper-body, worn under the equipment. As with most equipment, there is an adjustment period for the players to get used to it, but it could also evolve as the years go on.

The main thing for associate coach Scott Arniel is that if the players are interested in wearing it, it’s available for them to use.

“There are some new things on the market too and the trainers are trying to find some different looks for these guys,” said Arniel. “Some guys wanted to get into them today and see what they feel like, and I’m sure maybe a few more guys looking to do it too. Obviously there is nothing mandatory right now from the league, but there are some guys that are certainly concerned about it. Just have to get a feel for it.”

The early reviews from Namestnikov?

“You don’t really notice it, the only thing is it’s a bit hot,” he said. “But, I mean, you can get used to it.”

SPECIAL TEAMS WORK

Special teams were the focus of Wednesday’s skate not once, but twice.

About 15 minutes into the session, the Jets worked on power play (and penalty kill) using the full ice to emphasize zone-entry options and set up. Then, following some five-on-five work, one power play unit worked in one end zone, while the other went to work at the other end.

Both units faced penalty killers as well, as the Jets try to improve their standing on special teams. Heading into action on Wednesday night, the talented Jets power play was ranked 28th in the National Hockey League (11.8 percent) while the penalty kill - which was seventh in the league last season - was 29th (71.9 percent).

“Our team game has been good. Our special teams have to get better,” said Arniel. “Our penalty kill the other night, gave up a goal for (Montreal) to get back in it. Then last game a big one for (the New York Rangers) to tie it up.

“For the power play, just talking to (Brad Lauer) it’s getting more opportunities and pucks to the blue paint. However you find those opportunities, that creates those scrambles and creates that next chance. Guys were good at it today, they recognize it.”

Perfetti remained on the unit with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Alex Iafallo on Wednesday.

“(I’m) just trying to figure out their timing, trying to figure out their movement, where to be when they have the puck, and just trying to read off them,” said Perfetti. “Having a shot emphasis is going to be important. Trying to get to the puck to the net, that’s how you score. Obviously the power play is a bit snake bitten right now, so getting a greasy one might be the way to get the dam to break and get the ball moving.”

VEGAS IS A CHALLENGE

Sitting at 9-0-1, the Vegas Golden Knights have shown no hangover from their Stanley Cup victory in June.

“They’re playing like the experienced team they are,” said Arniel. “We were in a 3-3 game against them and gave up a power play goal with four minutes to go. We have to have that same effort, we have to make sure we know when their top lines are on the ice and know we have to manage the puck real well against those guys.”

Yes, the Jets are one of the teams that Vegas beat this season, but a quick look at the 5-3 score from October 19 at Canada Life Centre wouldn’t do it justice.

Winnipeg opened the scoring, then rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game with 8:28 left in regulation. Vegas’ Jack Eichel’s power play marker just under four minutes later proved to be the game-winner, but the Jets outshot the Golden Knights 20-9 in that third period – and 39-27 overall.

“There is a lot to be excited about, and we can learn from our mistakes in the first game and move forward,” said Perfetti. “Special teams, they scored late there and we’ve been really emphasizing how important special teams are. I think it’s going to play a big role tomorrow night.”

Special teams, and taking advantage of hard-earned opportunities in the Vegas end.

“If we’re going to get our chances in the offensive zone, we’re going to have to get to the blue paint,” said Arniel. “They do a pretty good job of boxing out, they have some big defencemen that don’t like to let you get near the net. We’re going to have to get inside, force them to keep us away from those second and third chances.”