Martin takes big step

It was a busy spring last year for Martin who finished off his draft year playing 20 playoff games for Spokane and then followed that with the combine, the draft, development camp, rookie camp and main camp with the Jets. All of that helped with his confidence when he was sent back to the WHL.

“Being drafted is obviously something that everyone wants to do,” said Martin.

“So, getting that honour and then being able to carry that, the experience that I learned at dev camp, at rookie camp, main camp, all that stuff, just being able to bring that back to my junior team was really big.”

Now that the 18-year-old has gone through the process, a few of his teammates were quizzing him about the combine and the draft. Three Chiefs were on the final rankings for NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 draft, Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks and Brody Gillespie.

“Yeah, definitely, I think more so at the start of the year, they were asking me just sort of all about the whole interview process and everything, and then a little bit about the combine, because I was lucky enough to go to that last year,” recalled Martin.

“So yeah, they're kind of just asking me, like, what kinds of questions to be ready for and all that. And I was telling them, there's a couple that might catch you off guard, but, you know, just be ready for anything they could throw whatever at you. So yeah, and then on ice, I think they kind of knew what they were doing. But like I said, it was nice being able to take couple tips and tricks back from rookie camp and main camp.”

Martin discussed preparing for the interview process and said there are the standard questions about what kind of player are you, but there are some quirky questions as well.

“I think everyone's heard the Montreal question, like, what kind of animal are you?” said Martin.

“Just hearing that really catches you off guard. But yeah, there's some things you can be ready for, and some are just so unexpected.”

With another development camp coming up in the summer, Martin is still living the dream as a Manitoba kid that is a Winnipeg Jet and has had almost a year for it to digest what happened last June.

I mean, it still kind of feels the same way. It just feels like a full circle moment. Like that draft day hearing my name from the Jets was so cool,” said Martin.

“Being able to wear the Jets hat, whatever, and just knowing that it's not just because I'm a fan, I love it, yeah.”