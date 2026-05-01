Martin takes big step

Jets prospect Owen Martin scored a career best 26 goals this season with Spokane

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Owen Martin is back in town.

The Oak Bank product recently returned to Manitoba after the Spokane Chiefs were eliminated in the first round of the WHL Playoffs by the Prince George Cougars.

While the Chiefs didn’t go on a long playoff run like they did last spring, Martin took a big step in his third season in major junior.

“I think starting my year wasn't as strong as I hoped, so. I think battling a little bit of adversity was really big for me. Battling that adversity is so huge, especially when you're taking those steps trying to get to pro hockey,” said Martin.

“So, I think that was really big for me. But then also, you know, obviously our playoff push didn't go quite as long as we wanted, but I think it was pretty strong playoff for me individually, I think our team's taking the right steps heading into next year.”

Staying healthy helped Martin score 26 times in 2025-26, almost as many goals as he had his previous two seasons. So, what was the key to getting to lighting the lamp more this campaign?

“I think my dad was really hard on me for a while to shoot the puck more,” said Martin.

“Yeah, you know, obviously you got to shoot to score. So, yeah, shooting the puck more, and that means more went in.”

You won’t be surprised what dad said when Martin started to score.

“Oh, he loved it,” laughed Martin.

“I'm like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m starting to score more goals.’ And he's like, ‘Yeah, I wonder who told you to shoot the puck more.’”

It was a busy spring last year for Martin who finished off his draft year playing 20 playoff games for Spokane and then followed that with the combine, the draft, development camp, rookie camp and main camp with the Jets. All of that helped with his confidence when he was sent back to the WHL.

“Being drafted is obviously something that everyone wants to do,” said Martin.

“So, getting that honour and then being able to carry that, the experience that I learned at dev camp, at rookie camp, main camp, all that stuff, just being able to bring that back to my junior team was really big.”

Now that the 18-year-old has gone through the process, a few of his teammates were quizzing him about the combine and the draft. Three Chiefs were on the final rankings for NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 draft, Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks and Brody Gillespie.

“Yeah, definitely, I think more so at the start of the year, they were asking me just sort of all about the whole interview process and everything, and then a little bit about the combine, because I was lucky enough to go to that last year,” recalled Martin.

“So yeah, they're kind of just asking me, like, what kinds of questions to be ready for and all that. And I was telling them, there's a couple that might catch you off guard, but, you know, just be ready for anything they could throw whatever at you. So yeah, and then on ice, I think they kind of knew what they were doing. But like I said, it was nice being able to take couple tips and tricks back from rookie camp and main camp.”

Martin discussed preparing for the interview process and said there are the standard questions about what kind of player are you, but there are some quirky questions as well.

“I think everyone's heard the Montreal question, like, what kind of animal are you?” said Martin.

“Just hearing that really catches you off guard. But yeah, there's some things you can be ready for, and some are just so unexpected.”

With another development camp coming up in the summer, Martin is still living the dream as a Manitoba kid that is a Winnipeg Jet and has had almost a year for it to digest what happened last June.

I mean, it still kind of feels the same way. It just feels like a full circle moment. Like that draft day hearing my name from the Jets was so cool,” said Martin.

“Being able to wear the Jets hat, whatever, and just knowing that it's not just because I'm a fan, I love it, yeah.”

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