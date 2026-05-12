Jets have strong options at eight

A week ago, the Winnipeg Jets found out that they will be selecting eighth overall at the 2026 NHL Draft

I recently spoke with draft analyst Chris Peters from FLOHockey about the strengths of this year’s class, who the Winnipeg Jets could target, and which prospects Jets fans should keep an eye on.

Can you help put Jets fans at ease about the quality of player that should still be available at the eighth pick?

Peters: The Jets are still in a range where you can get one of the higher impact pieces from this class. And I think there's a number of different ways that you can get that. I mean, like basically by being in the eighth spot, you're at worst, going to have one of the top tier defensemen available. So that's one element of it. You're also in a range where you could potentially, dip in a little bit further down the board for maybe a center like a Tynan Lawrence or Viggo Bjorck, or maybe you could go for the high upside, big winger in Ethan Belchetz or something like that. So, I think the options that are available are still very strong. So, eight is like, right within the window still of landing what I think could be one of the better prospects in the class.

There are some concerns about Björck’s size at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds. What makes him capable of overcoming that and becoming an effective NHL centre?

Peters: I mean, I think part of it is through his own intelligence. I think he's an incredibly smart hockey player, and then obviously compete level. I think if you look at Zach Benson right now in the in the NHL playoffs, he's not a big guy. He's a highly competitive player. Now, I don't think that that Viggo has the same motor that Zach has and had in his draft year, but he has the willingness to go compete. He goes into corners. He fishes pucks out. He goes into the hard areas. He does not play the game with fear. I think he could continue to build strength, quicken his pace a little bit as well. That will help him be more impactful. There is concern about whether or not he could be a center at the NHL level, but the fact that he was playing center in the SHL at 17 years old is bananas. And not just playing it but playing it well. And I guess the only concern that you would necessarily have is as good as he is and as skilled as he is that offensive ceiling high enough where, if he's not producing, what do you do with him? Like that's what it becomes harder to be a smaller player.