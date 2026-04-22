Barlow heating up at right time for Moose

After scoring 148 goals in the Ontario Hockey League, Barlow is in his first season of pro hockey and faced a lot of challenges with the Moose this season.

“I mean, everybody says it’s bigger, faster, stronger when you get here and now you finally actually understand and see that firsthand. That’s definitely a challenge,” said Barlow.

“There’s less space, it’s harder to get into those scoring areas. There’s less time to get your shot off, so it’s all of the things I had to adjust to at the beginning of the year, in the first half. Those are things that have gotten better as the year has gone on.”

Morrison said that Barlow’s has taken different steps with his game at different times in his rookie season.

“For me, it started with the D zone and play on the wall and being responsible. And by Christmas, I thought he had that down, and then he felt more comfortable doing that, I think, and then his offensive game started to come,” said Morrison.

“I think in the last month, he had a couple games with seven and eight shots a game like he started to come on and now that those shots are going in.”

Obviously as a young player, things will go well when you are reacting instead of thinking too much.

“(Mark Morrison) kind of told me that and then, he’s like ‘as soon as you touch the puck, take three hard strides and then make a play.’ That’s been a big thing for me,” said Barlow.

“Coming out of the D-zone or getting that puck on the first touch, it’s take three hard strides because there is going to be a guy on you in less than a second. Take those three hard strides, get your head up and make a play, whatever that play may be.”

The 21-year-old has also spent a lot of time watching video to help with the learning process at the pro level.

“Going back and looking and seeing what I could have done differently here, where could I have gone? How could I have gotten that shot off. Whatever it may be, that’s a big thing I’ve been working over the course of the year. It’s starting to pay off,” said Barlow.

“I’m starting to find quiet ice and learning how to spin off of checks in front of the net to get body position, to screen the goalie, half wall work. All of that stuff has been growing over the season and it’s starting to come together now.”

Barlow’s greatest asset is his shot—it’s a legitimate scoring weapon. When given time and space to release it, there’s a strong likelihood the puck will find the back of the net.

Yeah, his shot’s good, but it's about him getting into that space inside that everybody plays such a tight defensive zone coverage,” said Morrison.

“It's about him learning to get open and get an open stick in there, and his timing of getting inside that box. And that's all experience.”