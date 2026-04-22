Barlow heating up at right time for Moose

The Jets 2023 first round pick has four goals in his last four games

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – As the Manitoba Moose prepare for tonight’s series opener against the Milwaukee Admirals, Colby Barlow is heating up at the right time.

The Winnipeg Jet first round pick from 2023 has four goals in his last four games of the regular season, a clear sign that his confidence is up.

“He's finding it now, and he feels good about himself, and got some good line mates, and they've, they fit together,” said Moose head coach Mark Morrison.

“And he's felt good, like there's a difference, you can see him handling the puck more. He's on the forecheck, stripping pucks. He just wants to puck more. And, yeah, it's been a good sign.”

After scoring 148 goals in the Ontario Hockey League, Barlow is in his first season of pro hockey and faced a lot of challenges with the Moose this season.

“I mean, everybody says it’s bigger, faster, stronger when you get here and now you finally actually understand and see that firsthand. That’s definitely a challenge,” said Barlow.

“There’s less space, it’s harder to get into those scoring areas. There’s less time to get your shot off, so it’s all of the things I had to adjust to at the beginning of the year, in the first half. Those are things that have gotten better as the year has gone on.”

Morrison said that Barlow’s has taken different steps with his game at different times in his rookie season.

“For me, it started with the D zone and play on the wall and being responsible. And by Christmas, I thought he had that down, and then he felt more comfortable doing that, I think, and then his offensive game started to come,” said Morrison. 

“I think in the last month, he had a couple games with seven and eight shots a game like he started to come on and now that those shots are going in.”

Obviously as a young player, things will go well when you are reacting instead of thinking too much.

“(Mark Morrison) kind of told me that and then, he’s like ‘as soon as you touch the puck, take three hard strides and then make a play.’ That’s been a big thing for me,” said Barlow.

“Coming out of the D-zone or getting that puck on the first touch, it’s take three hard strides because there is going to be a guy on you in less than a second. Take those three hard strides, get your head up and make a play, whatever that play may be.”

The 21-year-old has also spent a lot of time watching video to help with the learning process at the pro level.

“Going back and looking and seeing what I could have done differently here, where could I have gone? How could I have gotten that shot off. Whatever it may be, that’s a big thing I’ve been working over the course of the year. It’s starting to pay off,” said Barlow.

“I’m starting to find quiet ice and learning how to spin off of checks in front of the net to get body position, to screen the goalie, half wall work. All of that stuff has been growing over the season and it’s starting to come together now.”

Barlow’s greatest asset is his shot—it’s a legitimate scoring weapon. When given time and space to release it, there’s a strong likelihood the puck will find the back of the net.

Yeah, his shot’s good, but it's about him getting into that space inside that everybody plays such a tight defensive zone coverage,” said Morrison.

“It's about him learning to get open and get an open stick in there, and his timing of getting inside that box. And that's all experience.”

The Orillia, Ontario product played in just 15 playoff games with the Owen Sound Attack in his first three seasons in the OHL. Last season, Barlow had a long playoff run with the Oshawa Generals where he had 33 points in just 21 games. Tonight, he will play his first postseason contest in the American League.

“It’s going to be a tough series. Thankfully, we’ve got a lot of veteran guys in that room, guys that have been through it, to mentor us and help us through the series and our playoff journey,” said Barlow.

“It’s going to be a hard, net-front battle. We know how they like to play. They play a hard game. It’s playing our game, playing fast and winning those net-front battles and just doing the job.”

Barlow mentioned the veteran players in the Moose dressing room that have played the role of mentor for the rookies this season, one of those mentors is Moose captain Mason Shaw.

“You lean on the experience and wisdom from what you have seen in the past but Barlow and (Brayden) Yager I feel like I talk to them quite a bit and they are always sponges to what they hear,” said Shaw.

“I was super pumped for Yags to get that call up (to the NHL) and I know he learned a lot and got some confidence, and Barlow has been running well over the last couple of weeks.”

Puck drop for game one is 7 CT at Canada Life Centre.

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