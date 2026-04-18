Koepke signs two-year contract extension with Jets

Koepke had 17 points (8G, 9A) and 16 penalty minutes in 66 games for the Jets this season

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By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, Apr. 18, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Cole Koepke on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1,450,000.

Koepke, 27, had 17 points (8G, 9A) and 16 penalty minutes in 66 games for the Jets this season. The Two Harbors, Minn. native scored his first career shorthanded goal in 2025-26. Koepke also led Winnipeg with 186 hits despite averaging just 10:28 of time-on-ice per game. Koepke, originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has 37 points (19G, 18A) and 35 PIMs in 165 career NHL games with the Jets, Lightning, and Boston Bruins.

Cole Koepke

Forward

Born May 17, 1998  -- Two Harbors, Minn.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots L

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