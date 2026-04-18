Hellebuyck speaks honestly after Jets Fall short

WINNIPEG – Moments after his exit meeting, Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck faced the local media, reflecting on a season that fell well short of expectations. One year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy, Winnipeg became the fifth team in history to miss the playoffs the season after having the league’s best record.

Hellebuyck was asked about his thoughts on the future of the team.

“It’s hard. It’s hard. Can you get the pieces that you need? Will the players come? These are always questions that you have in Winnipeg. I’ve made it my home and I like it here, but the majority of the league doesn’t feel the same way,” said Hellebuyck.

“You look at your young guys, who is taking a step and who is going to take a big step. That’s not my job. My job is to stop the puck and make sure that I’m putting my best foot forward. For me, it’s winning a Stanley Cup. That’s my goal and that’s what I have left. That’s what I want on my resume. I don’t play this game for the money; I don’t play it for the fame. I do it for my own personal fun and part of that is winning a Cup. For me, I’m just looking at – I’m hoping I get that. How can I get there?”

The season unfolded like a roller coaster. The Jets came out flying with a 9–3 start, but their play soon slipped. When Connor Hellebuyck underwent minor knee surgery on November 22, Winnipeg went 2–6–1 in his absence. He returned with a statement—backstopping a 5–1 win over Washington—and for a moment, it felt like things were back on track.

Instead, the season took a sharp turn, as the Jets spiraled into an 11-game winless streak from December 15 to January 9.

Hellebuyck found his form on the international stage, delivering a stellar performance at the 2026 Olympics and leading the United States to its first gold medal since 1980. But when he returned from Italy, the Jets were staring at an 11-point deficit in the Western Conference playoff race.

To their credit, they pushed back. A 10–4–4 surge pulled them within a single point of a playoff spot by March 31, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. In the end, though, they ran out of gas. When Los Angeles defeated Seattle 5–3 on April 13, Winnipeg’s playoff hopes were officially extinguished.

“This year, it was chaos. We came off to a pretty good start. I wouldn’t say that we were playing great at the start, but we got a good start (9-3). I played good enough to win a gold medal. And I’m telling you; my game wasn’t different before or after. The surgery stunk and all of that. It was hard work getting back as quickly as I possibly can. That was a lot,” said Hellebuyck.

“But it’s not like I felt my game died off by any means. I thought I kept growing and doing what I do every year, taking small steps forward and fixing things I need to fix and putting my best foot forward. The amount of bad bounces we got this year, it was a lot. A lot. I don’t think this team is deserving of the spot that we’re in. We got a lot of bad bounces, but we created a lot of our own bad luck. It gave us some bad bounces, we played loose. Tips and screens. I must be up there in the league for tips and screened goals against. Those are the things you can’t control.”

After signing his seven-year extension with the Winnipeg Jets in the fall of 2023, Connor Hellebuyck didn’t just commit his future—he reinforced what has long been clear about where his heart lies. His decision was rooted in a deep belief in the organization’s relentless pursuit of a Stanley Cup, but just as powerful was his connection to Winnipeg—a city that has embraced him, and one he proudly calls home.

“I love this city and I love playing here. The fans have given me so much and I’ve given so much to the fans. There’s a real connection there. I wish more people around the league would see that and could see that. Am I going to go in and tell you that right now I feel amazing about winning a (Stanley) Cup tomorrow? Like no. No team out of the playoffs is going to say that. No player out of the playoffs is going to say that. But, you know, you make your decisions and you live by them,” said Hellebuyck.

“As time goes by, you try to re-evaluate and then, honestly, as an athlete the only thing you can do is put your best foot forward. You make your decision and put your best foot forward. That’s where my head is at right now. I have a nice long summer ahead of me. I’m going to get some recovery, some much-needed recovery. I’ve played a lot in these recent months and I’m going to really focus on my game and really break it down and see where I can improve some things. Being one of the best in the world is something I’ve always took a stride for and this summer, I want to take another step forward for that.”