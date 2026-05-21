Scheifele scores OT winner, Canada beats Norway at WHC

Scheifele had the hat trick and an assist to lead Canada to their fourth win of the tournament

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Mark Scheifele scored the winning goal 29 seconds into overtime as Canada knocked off feisty Norway 6-5 to remain unbeaten after four games at the 2026 World Hockey Championships in Switzerland.

Scheifele’s game winning tally gave him the hat-trick to go with an assist for his first points of the tournament.

“Yeah, I felt a little bit snake bitten in the games before, but we have such a great team,” said Scheifele told the TSN broadcast.

“Just a resilient effort by everyone, it was awesome to get the winner.”

Norway jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Eskild Bakke Olsen and Johannes Johannesen but Scheifele scored two goals 4:20 apart to even the score before the end of the first period.

In the second period, Canada once again trailed 3-2 before Gabe Vilardi jumped on a Scheifele rebound and tied the game at three on the power play.

The Canadians took their first lead of the contest 31 seconds into the third period thanks to Dylan Cozens who made it 4-3. But Norway stormed back with two goals almost two minutes apart to take the lead again before Ryan O’Reilly tied the game with 1:39 left.

Cue Scheifele’s heroics in overtime, as he snuck in behind the Norwegian defence and finished off a pass from Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard for the winner.

“That wasn’t how we drew it up that’s for sure,” said Scheifele.

“But give credit to Norway, they played a hard game, they got pucks to the net, they worked hard, they played us difficult, but it was nice to get the winner out of that one.”

Canada will now face Slovakia tomorrow at 9:20 CT.

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