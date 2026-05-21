Scheifele scores OT winner, Canada beats Norway at WHC

Mark Scheifele scored the winning goal 29 seconds into overtime as Canada knocked off feisty Norway 6-5 to remain unbeaten after four games at the 2026 World Hockey Championships in Switzerland.

Scheifele’s game winning tally gave him the hat-trick to go with an assist for his first points of the tournament.

“Yeah, I felt a little bit snake bitten in the games before, but we have such a great team,” said Scheifele told the TSN broadcast.

“Just a resilient effort by everyone, it was awesome to get the winner.”

Norway jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Eskild Bakke Olsen and Johannes Johannesen but Scheifele scored two goals 4:20 apart to even the score before the end of the first period.