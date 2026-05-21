2026 NHL Draft chat with Mike Morreale

With the NHL Draft now just over a month away, the Winnipeg Jets are preparing to make a major decision with the eighth overall pick. As we continue our coverage leading up to this summer’s draft in Buffalo, I caught up with Mike Morreale of NHL.com — a longtime draft insider who has spent decades covering the NHL’s next generation of stars. Morreale also co-hosts the NHL Draft Class podcast alongside Adam Kimelman, making him one of the most plugged-in voices ahead of draft day.
You and Adam Kimelman released your mock draft immediately after the NHL Draft Lottery, obviously you both have different takes on who is going to go where, can you understand why two scouts would argue about a player and what they see and don’t see?
Morreale: Yeah, I've been involved with NHL Central Scouting, as you know, since I've been with the league since 2008. And it was the late E. J. McGuire, when he was director of Central Scouting, he allowed me and Adam to join the final meetings to be in the meeting room with the scouts. I think that's. I know I think it started actually in 2010. Since Adam is deputy managing editor, he's got other tasks to do on the desk and stuff. So, I've been going every year since then. But it's very, very interesting to hear the debate that goes on in particular, like, for instance, like Gavin McKenna this year there was no debate. It was unanimous, number one pick for the North American skaters, Ivar Stenberg, on the international side, Alberts Smits, the defenseman, gave him a little bit of a run for his money. But Stenberg was number one there. So, it's just the debates on skating, on style, on just the impact that these kids might have on an NHL roster. And there are undersized defensemen in this draft this year like Tommy Bleyl of Moncton, Xavier Villeneuve from Blainville. And it's interesting to hear the scouts say, ‘yeah, they may be undersized, but are you going to make that mistake again? You know, waiting for Lane Hutson in the second round when you can get him in the first round.’ I think we're going to see a lot more undersized defense. This is kind of interesting. There wasn't a defenseman under six-foot drafted last year.
From the beginning of the draft season, who has jumped up your draft board the most? Like who's been a pleasant surprise for you?
Yeah, it would have to be, it would have to be Bleyl, the kid from Moncton. I mean he's broken or set all sorts of records this year at Moncton for what he's done. I mean the thing about him is when he started out the season, no one really knew much about him except the fact that he was maybe a late second round, early third round selection. That's where Central had him at the midterm ranks in January. And then as the season wore on, he just kind of shot up, 81 points. He led all Q skaters in assists this season with 68. He set the Q league records for most points in a single season by a rookie defenseman. The 81 points surpassed Gaston Therrien who had 77 in 77-78. He's just a real pleasant surprise. Produces offense. Despite being 5’11”, maybe 160, he goes north, south, and he goes straight forward and he'll blow by you. And he might be the best skater in the draft, to be honest with you, real fluid. He's just like floating on the ice, doesn't break a sweat. He can quarterback a power play, makes a ton of plays, but can also defend well with his feet if you beat him one on one. He has real good recovery speed, good quickness. He takes the good angle. So, his gaps are real, real good. And a fantastic puck mover. I’ve spoken to a lot of scouts the last two weeks, and this is a guy that's going up the ranks. Some of them even said to me that had didn't have a first-round grade. They were like, ‘we were considering maybe we'd be able to get him early second, but they're like, forget it now, like, he's going first round.’